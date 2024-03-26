Ukraine dismisses Russian accusations of Kyiv role in Moscow attack

World News
2024-03-26 | 09:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ukraine dismisses Russian accusations of Kyiv role in Moscow attack
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Ukraine dismisses Russian accusations of Kyiv role in Moscow attack

Fresh accusations from the secretary of Russia's Security Council that Kyiv was responsible for a deadly attack in Moscow on Friday are lies, senior Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said on X.

"The lies are officially spread by (Russian Security Council secretary Nikolai) Patrushev, and after that by the "head of FSB" (Alexandr) Bortnikov," Podolyak wrote in English.


Reuters

World News

Ukraine

Russian

Accusations

Kyiv

Role

Moscow

Attack

LBCI Next
Israel-Brazil crisis over Lula holocaust mention blowing over
Jake Sullivan discusses Gaza crisis with Israeli Defense Minister
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-03-23

Kyiv rejects Russian accusations, dismisses association between Moscow attack perpetrators and Ukraine

LBCI
World News
07:05

Senior Russian official accuses Ukraine of being behind Moscow attack

LBCI
World News
2024-03-23

Attackers in Moscow had 'contacts' in Ukraine: Russian security services

LBCI
World News
06:48

Russian investigators question Moscow attack suspects' families in Tajikistan

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:19

US imposes sanctions on entities linked to Houthis, Hezbollah, Quds Force

LBCI
World News
10:47

WHO: Death of one employee due to airstrike in eastern Syria

LBCI
World News
07:05

Senior Russian official accuses Ukraine of being behind Moscow attack

LBCI
World News
06:54

IOM: More than 63,000 people dead or missing while migrating over last decade

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-24

MP Farid Boustany calls for political cohesion amid Lebanon's challenges

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:20

Fuel prices rise across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-09

Yasmina Zaytoun sends heartfelt message to Lebanon ahead of Miss World pageant

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-10

Israeli airspace 'intrusion': Intensive aircraft activity reaches Lebanon's capital

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More