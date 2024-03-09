Fifteen drones downed: US Navy, coalition forces thwart Houthi attack

US and Coalition Defeat Houthi Attack in Red Sea Area
Between 4 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists conducted a large-scale uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) attack into the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. CENTCOM and coalition forces identified the one-way… pic.twitter.com/PJag5PYUfZ
— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 9, 2024
US and Coalition Defeat Houthi Attack in Red Sea Area
Between 4 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists conducted a large-scale uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) attack into the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. CENTCOM and coalition forces identified the one-way… pic.twitter.com/PJag5PYUfZ