Fifteen drones downed: US Navy, coalition forces thwart Houthi attack

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Saturday that between the hours of 4 am and 6:30 am (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Houthis "conducted a large-scale uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) attack into the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden."

It said in a post on the "X" platform that the CENTCOM and coalition forces recognized the one-way attack (OWA) UAVs, specifying them as "an imminent threat to merchant vessels, US Navy, and coalition ships in the region."



It added that US Navy vessels and aircraft, and several coalition navy ships and aircraft, shot down 15 OWA UAVs.



"These actions are taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure," it concluded.