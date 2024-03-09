Turkey, US examine Ukraine and Gaza, ways to improve ties: Foreign minister says

World News
2024-03-09 | 03:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Turkey, US examine Ukraine and Gaza, ways to improve ties: Foreign minister says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Turkey, US examine Ukraine and Gaza, ways to improve ties: Foreign minister says

Turkish and US officials held comprehensive talks about the wars in Ukraine and Gaza and various bilateral issues during meetings in Washington, Turkey's foreign minister said late on Friday.

The NATO allies started the meetings, dubbed the Strategic Mechanism, on Thursday to discuss efforts to move beyond deep policy disagreements and improve cooperation in other areas.

Ties between the allies have been strained in recent years amid growing disagreements over a range of issues, although relations have since gained momentum following Ankara's approval of Sweden's bid to join NATO.

Turkish foreign minister Hakan Fidan said officials from the countries held several rounds of discussions on topics including Syria, the Ukraine, Gaza, defence industry cooperation, energy, and counterterrorism.

"At the moment, especially given the point we have reached, with a renewed psychology, a more positive agenda, we have the opportunity to continue on our path by turning a new page," he told Turkish media in Washington.

"While managing the problems we face now, it is important to also realise the joint potential the two nations can create and the opportunities they can bring," he said.

Fidan said he reiterated Turkey's view that an immediate and lasting ceasefire was needed in Gaza and emphasised the need for countries to do more to ease the humanitarian catastrophe and pave the way for a two-state solution.

He also discussed ways to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine with US counterpart Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan, reiterating that Ankara believed it is time to discuss paths toward an end to the war but that Turkey did not see this willingness from Kyiv and Moscow.

"We need a basis for talking, for this war to stop, and a dialogue to prevent worse crises, and we call for this," Fidan said.

The allies still remain at odds over a host of issues, such as Turkey's acquisition of Russian S-400 defence systems and the US sanctions triggered by that, which led to Turkey's removal from the F-35 fighter jet programme. Turkey is also deeply concerned over US support for Kurdish militants in Syria, whom Ankara deems terrorists.

Fidan said Turkey maintained its position on Syria and over the F-35s, saying Ankara was owed jets for the payment and work it did as a manufacturer. He said Turkey was open to discussing the matter but Washington needed to be "open minded".

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Turkey

US

Ukraine

Gaza

NATO

LBCI Next
Sweden resumes UNRWA funding
Fifteen drones downed: US Navy, coalition forces thwart Houthi attack
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-01-06

Turkey says discussed Gaza war and Sweden's joining NATO with Blinken

LBCI
World News
2024-03-01

Lavrov visits Turkey as Erdogan pushes for Ukraine peace talks

LBCI
World News
2024-02-27

Kremlin warns of Russia-NATO conflict over troop deployment to Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-02-15

NATO: US Aid Obstruction "Affecting" Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:22

Armenia considers seeking EU membership

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:22

EU sees maritime aid corridor to Gaza opening this weekend

LBCI
World News
04:02

Houthis report targeting bulk carrier, a number of US war destroyers in Red Sea

LBCI
World News
03:54

Sweden resumes UNRWA funding

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-07

Haaretz investigation: 27 Gaza prisoners died in Israeli detention since war outbreak

LBCI
World News
02:19

Fifteen drones downed: US Navy, coalition forces thwart Houthi attack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-20

Withdrawal and loans: Effects of exchange rate fluctuations between LBP 15,000 and 25,000

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:07

Five people reported dead by airdropped aid

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:47

US envoy Hochstein faces resistance from Hezbollah: No negotiations without Gaza truce

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:08

Lebanon's 'icons of change': Honoring Lebanese trailblazers Linda Matar and Giselle Khoury on International Women's Day

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:07

Five people reported dead by airdropped aid

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:31

Speaker Berri advocates dialogue: A call for consensus in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis

LBCI
Middle East News
09:49

New incident reported off the coast of Yemen

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Gaza war goals: Israel blames Hamas for stalling prisoner exchange amid Cairo's deal proposal

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:05

Hezbollah targets Israeli troop deployment near Al-Rahib Site with artillery shells

LBCI
Middle East News
10:58

UKMTO: Vessel off Yemen's Aden reports explosions in sea, vessel and crew are safe

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More