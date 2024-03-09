News
Sweden resumes UNRWA funding
World News
2024-03-09 | 03:54
Sweden resumes UNRWA funding
Sweden announced on Saturday that it will resume the suspended payments to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) with a grant of 200 million Swedish krona (20 million dollars).
Several countries, including the United States and Britain, halted their funding to UNRWA after accusations from Israel that 12 of the agency's 13,000 employees in Gaza participated in a Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.
The Swedish government stated that it resumed funding after UNRWA agreed to enhance internal controls and conduct additional screenings of its employees, among other measures.
Reuters
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Sweden
UNRWA
Funding
Israel
