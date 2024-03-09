Sweden resumes UNRWA funding

Sweden announced on Saturday that it will resume the suspended payments to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) with a grant of 200 million Swedish krona (20 million dollars).



Several countries, including the United States and Britain, halted their funding to UNRWA after accusations from Israel that 12 of the agency's 13,000 employees in Gaza participated in a Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.



The Swedish government stated that it resumed funding after UNRWA agreed to enhance internal controls and conduct additional screenings of its employees, among other measures.



Reuters