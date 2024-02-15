NATO: US Aid Obstruction "Affecting" Ukraine

2024-02-15
NATO: US Aid Obstruction &quot;Affecting&quot; Ukraine
NATO: US Aid Obstruction "Affecting" Ukraine

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg affirmed on Thursday that the delay in approving new US aid to Ukraine is already harming Ukrainian forces on the battlefield against Russia.

Stoltenberg told reporters ahead of a meeting of defense ministers from NATO member states, "We are already seeing the real impact of the United States' inability to make a decision, but I expect the United States to be able to make a decision and for Congress and the House to agree to continue support for Ukraine."

Western officials have warned that Russian forces have an advantage over Kyiv's forces in armaments along the frontline, and they are forced to use limited supplies of artillery and air defense ammunition sparingly.

The Secretary-General cautioned that "if we allow President Putin to win, it will not only be a tragedy for Ukrainians, but it will also be dangerous for us. It will make the world more dangerous and vulnerable to danger."

