News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Yemen's Houthis declare they will continue sinking British ships
World News
2024-03-03 | 06:55
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Yemen's Houthis declare they will continue sinking British ships
Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis vowed on Sunday to continue targeting British ships in the Gulf of Aden following the sinking of UK-owned vessel Rubymar.
The US military confirmed on Saturday that the UK-owned vessel Rubymar had sunk after being struck by an anti-ship ballistic missile fired by Yemeni Houthi militants on Feb. 18.
"Yemen will continue to sink more British ships, and any repercussions or other damages will be added to Britain's bill," Hussein al-Ezzi, deputy foreign minister in the Houthi-led government, said in a post on X.
"It is a rogue state that attacks Yemen and partners with America in sponsoring ongoing crimes against civilians in Gaza."
Houthi militants have repeatedly launched drones and missiles against international commercial shipping since mid-November, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians against Israel's military actions in Gaza.
Their Red Sea attacks have disrupted global shipping, forcing firms to re-route to longer and more expensive journeys around southern Africa, and stoked fears that the Israel-Hamas war could spread to destabilise the wider Middle East.
The US and Britain began striking Houthi targets in Yemen in January in retaliation for the attacks on Red Sea shipping.
Reuters
World News
Yemen
Iran
Houthi
British
Ships
Gulf Of Aden
UK
Next
Kuwait ratifies technical military cooperation agreement with Russia
Six militants killed in operation in Russia's Ingushetia region
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-02-26
Houthis announce the first civilian casualty in US-British strikes in Yemen
Middle East News
2024-02-26
Houthis announce the first civilian casualty in US-British strikes in Yemen
0
Middle East News
2024-02-25
Iran: US-British strikes on Yemen 'escalate tensions'
Middle East News
2024-02-25
Iran: US-British strikes on Yemen 'escalate tensions'
0
Middle East News
2024-02-22
Houthis 'ban' Israeli, US, British ships from Red Sea
Middle East News
2024-02-22
Houthis 'ban' Israeli, US, British ships from Red Sea
0
Middle East News
2024-02-20
Yemen's Houthis say they targeted Israeli and US ships in Red Sea with missiles
Middle East News
2024-02-20
Yemen's Houthis say they targeted Israeli and US ships in Red Sea with missiles
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:25
Pope Francis calls for the end of the Gaza conflict
World News
08:25
Pope Francis calls for the end of the Gaza conflict
0
World News
07:19
Kuwait ratifies technical military cooperation agreement with Russia
World News
07:19
Kuwait ratifies technical military cooperation agreement with Russia
0
World News
05:21
Six militants killed in operation in Russia's Ingushetia region
World News
05:21
Six militants killed in operation in Russia's Ingushetia region
0
World News
05:11
Donald Trump wins Michigan, Missouri, and Idaho caucuses
World News
05:11
Donald Trump wins Michigan, Missouri, and Idaho caucuses
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
01:13
Gaza humanitarian crisis: Airdrops attempted as truce negotiations stall
Press Highlights
01:13
Gaza humanitarian crisis: Airdrops attempted as truce negotiations stall
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-27
Lebanon celebrates World Music Day with enchanting melodies resonating across the country
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-27
Lebanon celebrates World Music Day with enchanting melodies resonating across the country
0
World News
2024-01-08
Japan earthquake toll rises to 161 dead and 103 missing
World News
2024-01-08
Japan earthquake toll rises to 161 dead and 103 missing
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-02
Spanish diplomat detained: Security incident in Beirut's southern suburb
Press Highlights
2024-03-02
Spanish diplomat detained: Security incident in Beirut's southern suburb
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
09:26
Bou Habib: Lebanon Ready for Indirect Negotiations with Israel
Middle East News
09:26
Bou Habib: Lebanon Ready for Indirect Negotiations with Israel
2
Press Highlights
02:07
Hochstein set to visit Beirut at the beginning of the week
Press Highlights
02:07
Hochstein set to visit Beirut at the beginning of the week
3
Lebanon News
00:43
Yasmina Zaytoun shines in Miss World Top Model Challenge
Lebanon News
00:43
Yasmina Zaytoun shines in Miss World Top Model Challenge
4
Lebanon News
02:39
Hezbollah claims successful strike on Jal al-Alam Site with burkan rocket
Lebanon News
02:39
Hezbollah claims successful strike on Jal al-Alam Site with burkan rocket
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:12
Unforeseen Consequences: The Impact of GPS Manipulation on Drones and Fishermen in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:12
Unforeseen Consequences: The Impact of GPS Manipulation on Drones and Fishermen in Lebanon
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:36
Israeli review of Gaza aid convoy deaths sees most killed in stampede
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:36
Israeli review of Gaza aid convoy deaths sees most killed in stampede
7
Press Highlights
01:13
Gaza humanitarian crisis: Airdrops attempted as truce negotiations stall
Press Highlights
01:13
Gaza humanitarian crisis: Airdrops attempted as truce negotiations stall
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:23
Rafah: Forgotten Crises Amidst Environmental and Humanitarian Perils
News Bulletin Reports
11:23
Rafah: Forgotten Crises Amidst Environmental and Humanitarian Perils
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More