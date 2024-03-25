Ten wounded as Russian missile debris strikes Kyiv, say officials

World News
2024-03-25 | 09:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ten wounded as Russian missile debris strikes Kyiv, say officials
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Ten wounded as Russian missile debris strikes Kyiv, say officials

Debris from a Russian missile attack wrecked part of a three-storey building in central Kyiv on Monday morning and left at least 10 people injured across the city, officials said.

School children had to run for cover during the assault, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

The side of the building, which held an art academy's gym and exhibition hall, was reduced to rubble in an area packed with hi-rise apartment blocks.

Ukraine's air force said it shot down two ballistic missiles fired from the occupied Crimean peninsula, more than 500 km (310 miles) away.

Missile debris came down in the capital's Solomyanskyi, Holosiyivskyi and Darnytskyi districts, the Kyiv city administration said. The street outside the building was littered with bricks and cars coated in a thick layer of dust.

Kyiv's air alert system, which usually gives ample advance warning of danger, only sounded about a minute before the first of several explosions were heard by Reuters reporters.

A woman working in the building was injured, acting culture minister Rostyslav Karandieiev said. "Nobody died according to preliminary information," he added. At least nine others were injured in the district, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Ukraine's allies to supply more air defences.

Russia, which has stepped up its missile and drone strikes over the past week, staged its biggest attack on Ukraine's energy system in more than two years of war on Friday, according to Kyiv.

Moscow made no immediate comment on Monday's attack but has said it does not target civilians or civilian facilities.

Andriy Yermak, the president's chief of staff, described Russia and its president as "terrorists", comparing them in a statement to Islamic State, which claimed responsibility for a deadly shooting in Moscow on Friday.

US ambassador to Kyiv Bridget Brink said Russia had used hypersonic missiles to attack the Ukrainian capital.

"Over the last five days, Russia has launched hundreds of missiles and drones against a sovereign country," Brink said.

Reuters
 

World News

Russia

Debris

Missile

Attack

Kyiv

LBCI Next
Philippines summons China envoy over standoff, dares Beijing to seek arbitration
Day of mourning: Insights on Russia's terror attack
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-02-07

Zelenskyy: 2 killed in Kyiv due to Russian missile attack

LBCI
World News
2024-03-24

Ukrainian cities under Russian air attack; missile violates Polish airspace

LBCI
World News
2024-03-23

Kyiv rejects Russian accusations, dismisses association between Moscow attack perpetrators and Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-01-13

Officials: Ukraine is under a major Russian missile attack

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:10

US 'very disappointed' after Netanyahu cancels Israeli visit to Washington

LBCI
World News
12:01

US hits Russian fintech operators for sanctions evasion work

LBCI
World News
08:43

China-Philippines relations at 'crossroads' amid maritime incidents

LBCI
World News
07:35

French PM: France raises terror alert warning to highest level

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:53

Hamas welcomes ceasefire draft resolution, affirms readiness to engage in prisoner deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-17

Fares Souaid to LBCI: Iran stabbing resistance in the back, presidential elections postponed if Quintet fails

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-24

Transocean Barents Drilling Platform Sets Course for Oil and Gas Exploration in Lebanese Waters

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-28

Diplomatic emphasis: Mikati calls for action to stop Israeli aggression in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More