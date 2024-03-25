News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loto
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ten wounded as Russian missile debris strikes Kyiv, say officials
World News
2024-03-25 | 09:12
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Ten wounded as Russian missile debris strikes Kyiv, say officials
Debris from a Russian missile attack wrecked part of a three-storey building in central Kyiv on Monday morning and left at least 10 people injured across the city, officials said.
School children had to run for cover during the assault, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.
The side of the building, which held an art academy's gym and exhibition hall, was reduced to rubble in an area packed with hi-rise apartment blocks.
Ukraine's air force said it shot down two ballistic missiles fired from the occupied Crimean peninsula, more than 500 km (310 miles) away.
Missile debris came down in the capital's Solomyanskyi, Holosiyivskyi and Darnytskyi districts, the Kyiv city administration said. The street outside the building was littered with bricks and cars coated in a thick layer of dust.
Kyiv's air alert system, which usually gives ample advance warning of danger, only sounded about a minute before the first of several explosions were heard by Reuters reporters.
A woman working in the building was injured, acting culture minister Rostyslav Karandieiev said. "Nobody died according to preliminary information," he added. At least nine others were injured in the district, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Ukraine's allies to supply more air defences.
Russia, which has stepped up its missile and drone strikes over the past week, staged its biggest attack on Ukraine's energy system in more than two years of war on Friday, according to Kyiv.
Moscow made no immediate comment on Monday's attack but has said it does not target civilians or civilian facilities.
Andriy Yermak, the president's chief of staff, described Russia and its president as "terrorists", comparing them in a statement to Islamic State, which claimed responsibility for a deadly shooting in Moscow on Friday.
US ambassador to Kyiv Bridget Brink said Russia had used hypersonic missiles to attack the Ukrainian capital.
"Over the last five days, Russia has launched hundreds of missiles and drones against a sovereign country," Brink said.
Reuters
World News
Russia
Debris
Missile
Attack
Kyiv
Next
Philippines summons China envoy over standoff, dares Beijing to seek arbitration
Day of mourning: Insights on Russia's terror attack
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-02-07
Zelenskyy: 2 killed in Kyiv due to Russian missile attack
World News
2024-02-07
Zelenskyy: 2 killed in Kyiv due to Russian missile attack
0
World News
2024-03-24
Ukrainian cities under Russian air attack; missile violates Polish airspace
World News
2024-03-24
Ukrainian cities under Russian air attack; missile violates Polish airspace
0
World News
2024-03-23
Kyiv rejects Russian accusations, dismisses association between Moscow attack perpetrators and Ukraine
World News
2024-03-23
Kyiv rejects Russian accusations, dismisses association between Moscow attack perpetrators and Ukraine
0
World News
2024-01-13
Officials: Ukraine is under a major Russian missile attack
World News
2024-01-13
Officials: Ukraine is under a major Russian missile attack
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:10
US 'very disappointed' after Netanyahu cancels Israeli visit to Washington
World News
12:10
US 'very disappointed' after Netanyahu cancels Israeli visit to Washington
0
World News
12:01
US hits Russian fintech operators for sanctions evasion work
World News
12:01
US hits Russian fintech operators for sanctions evasion work
0
World News
08:43
China-Philippines relations at 'crossroads' amid maritime incidents
World News
08:43
China-Philippines relations at 'crossroads' amid maritime incidents
0
World News
07:35
French PM: France raises terror alert warning to highest level
World News
07:35
French PM: France raises terror alert warning to highest level
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:53
Hamas welcomes ceasefire draft resolution, affirms readiness to engage in prisoner deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:53
Hamas welcomes ceasefire draft resolution, affirms readiness to engage in prisoner deal
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-17
Fares Souaid to LBCI: Iran stabbing resistance in the back, presidential elections postponed if Quintet fails
Lebanon News
2024-03-17
Fares Souaid to LBCI: Iran stabbing resistance in the back, presidential elections postponed if Quintet fails
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-24
Transocean Barents Drilling Platform Sets Course for Oil and Gas Exploration in Lebanese Waters
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-24
Transocean Barents Drilling Platform Sets Course for Oil and Gas Exploration in Lebanese Waters
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-28
Diplomatic emphasis: Mikati calls for action to stop Israeli aggression in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-02-28
Diplomatic emphasis: Mikati calls for action to stop Israeli aggression in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:40
Lebanese Presidential elections postponed until after Eid al-Fitr
Press Highlights
01:40
Lebanese Presidential elections postponed until after Eid al-Fitr
2
Press Highlights
02:23
Exploring Lebanon's presidential path: Three key initiatives unveiled
Press Highlights
02:23
Exploring Lebanon's presidential path: Three key initiatives unveiled
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:30
Israel warns 4 European countries against Palestinian statehood recognition
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:30
Israel warns 4 European countries against Palestinian statehood recognition
4
Lebanon News
08:26
Saydet el Jabal demands liberation from Iranian occupation
Lebanon News
08:26
Saydet el Jabal demands liberation from Iranian occupation
5
World News
05:01
Swiss regulator FINMA reports serious violation at Banque Audi (Suisse) SA
World News
05:01
Swiss regulator FINMA reports serious violation at Banque Audi (Suisse) SA
6
News Bulletin Reports
14:28
Day of mourning: Insights on Russia's terror attack
News Bulletin Reports
14:28
Day of mourning: Insights on Russia's terror attack
7
World News
07:35
French PM: France raises terror alert warning to highest level
World News
07:35
French PM: France raises terror alert warning to highest level
8
Lebanon News
05:37
Assaad Nakad to LBCI: Solutions for Zahle's electricity issue discussed
Lebanon News
05:37
Assaad Nakad to LBCI: Solutions for Zahle's electricity issue discussed
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More