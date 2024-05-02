News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Syrians blame Russia of hitting hospital in new complaint filed with UN rights committee
World News
2024-05-02 | 02:34
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Syrians blame Russia of hitting hospital in new complaint filed with UN rights committee
A Syrian man and an aid organisation have accused Russia of violating international law by deliberately bombing a hospital in northern Syria in 2019, in a new complaint filed at the United Nations Human Rights Committee this week.
Russia, which intervened militarily in Syria's conflict in 2015 to bolster the forces of its ally President Bashar al-Assad, has been accused by UN investigators of committing war crimes in Syria, but has not faced any international tribunal.
Moscow has repeatedly denied accusations that it violated international law in Syria.
The new complaint, filed on May 1 but made public on Thursday, accuses Russia's Air Force of killing two civilians in a series of air strikes on the Kafr Nobol Surgical Hospital in the northwest province of Idlib on May 5, 2019.
It was brought to the committee by the cousin of those killed and by Hand in Hand for Aid and Development, an aid group that was supporting the hospital, which was in territory held by armed groups opposed to Assad.
The complaint relies on videos, eyewitness statements and audio recordings, including correspondence between a Russian pilot and ground control about dropping munitions.
"Syrians are looking to the Human Rights Committee to show us some measure of redress by acknowledging the truth of this brutal attack, and the suffering caused," said Fadi al-Dairi, the director of Hand in Hand.
The Geneva-based Human Rights Committee is a body of independent experts that monitors the status of political and civil rights around the world, and can receive complaints by states and individuals on alleged violations.
Individual complaints can lead to compensation payments, investigations or other measures.
While rights groups have accused both Syria and Russia of violating international law within Syria for years, neither country is party to the International Criminal Court's Rome Statute, and opportunities for accountability are rare.
Russia signed onto the Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights in 1991, meaning it accepts the Human Rights Committee's ability to consider complaints from individuals against it.
"This complaint before a preeminent international human rights tribunal exposes the Russian government and armed forces' deliberate strategy of targeting healthcare in clear violation of the laws of war," said James A. Goldston, executive director of the Justice Initiative, whose lawyers are representing the applicants.
In 2019, the UN Human Rights Commission - a separate body - said strikes on medical facilities in Syria including the Kafr Nobol hospital "strongly" suggested that "government-affiliated forces conducting these strikes are, at least partly, if not wholly, deliberately striking health facilities".
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Syria
Russia
United Nations
Human Rights
Committee
Moscow
Complaint
Bashar Al-Assad
Next
Storm in France kills at least one individual
US Democrats urge Biden to deter Israeli assault on Rafah
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-03-23
Investigative Committee of Russia: Death toll in attack near Moscow rises to 115
World News
2024-03-23
Investigative Committee of Russia: Death toll in attack near Moscow rises to 115
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-01
Hankach discusses Syrian refugee crisis with Chairman of Cypriot Parliamentary Committee on Foreign and European Affairs
Lebanon News
2024-05-01
Hankach discusses Syrian refugee crisis with Chairman of Cypriot Parliamentary Committee on Foreign and European Affairs
0
World News
2024-04-18
Russia: No 'evidence' that two individuals detained by Germany were spying for Moscow
World News
2024-04-18
Russia: No 'evidence' that two individuals detained by Germany were spying for Moscow
0
Middle East News
2024-04-01
Syrian Observatory for Human Rights: Six killed in Israeli strikes near the Iranian embassy in Damascus
Middle East News
2024-04-01
Syrian Observatory for Human Rights: Six killed in Israeli strikes near the Iranian embassy in Damascus
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:33
Russia announces its control over a new village in eastern Ukraine
World News
07:33
Russia announces its control over a new village in eastern Ukraine
0
World News
07:06
Zelenskiy says Russia used 300 missiles, 300 drones, 3,200 guided bombs against Ukraine in April
World News
07:06
Zelenskiy says Russia used 300 missiles, 300 drones, 3,200 guided bombs against Ukraine in April
0
World News
06:48
Russia denies US accusations of violating chemical weapons ban in Ukraine
World News
06:48
Russia denies US accusations of violating chemical weapons ban in Ukraine
0
World News
03:50
Storm in France kills at least one individual
World News
03:50
Storm in France kills at least one individual
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-10
Adraee: Israeli tanks target two Hezbollah reconnaissance sites
Lebanon News
2023-10-10
Adraee: Israeli tanks target two Hezbollah reconnaissance sites
0
Middle East News
2024-04-22
US official: Drone attack targets US forces in Iraq
Middle East News
2024-04-22
US official: Drone attack targets US forces in Iraq
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-29
Samir Geagea: Hezbollah wants a president for itself, while we want a president for Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-11-29
Samir Geagea: Hezbollah wants a president for itself, while we want a president for Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2023-09-29
Syrian President Al-Assad says war in Syria is not over
Middle East News
2023-09-29
Syrian President Al-Assad says war in Syria is not over
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:23
ISF arrests six individuals, including notorious minors on TikTok, after reports of sexual assaults
Lebanon News
13:23
ISF arrests six individuals, including notorious minors on TikTok, after reports of sexual assaults
2
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:43
Israel's Chief of Staff reports 'preparing for an offensive in the north'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:43
Israel's Chief of Staff reports 'preparing for an offensive in the north'
3
Lebanon News
03:19
Lebanon's Minister Ali Hamie warns of Israeli threat to air navigation safety
Lebanon News
03:19
Lebanon's Minister Ali Hamie warns of Israeli threat to air navigation safety
4
Lebanon Economy
05:03
EU commits €1 billion package for Lebanon, European Commission President announces
Lebanon Economy
05:03
EU commits €1 billion package for Lebanon, European Commission President announces
5
Lebanon News
15:35
Lebanon's compliance with Resolution 1701: Insights from MP Hadi Aboul Hosn's interview on LBCI
Lebanon News
15:35
Lebanon's compliance with Resolution 1701: Insights from MP Hadi Aboul Hosn's interview on LBCI
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Lebanese-European Agreement on Syrian Refugees to be Announced Thursday
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Lebanese-European Agreement on Syrian Refugees to be Announced Thursday
7
Breaking Headlines
10:27
War casualty update: Israeli army reports 3,330 injuries, 1,602 during ground ops
Breaking Headlines
10:27
War casualty update: Israeli army reports 3,330 injuries, 1,602 during ground ops
8
Lebanon News
06:12
Lebanon calls for international pressure on Israel, focuses on Syrian refugee crisis in meeting with EU leaders - Key statements
Lebanon News
06:12
Lebanon calls for international pressure on Israel, focuses on Syrian refugee crisis in meeting with EU leaders - Key statements
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More