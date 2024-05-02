News
Storm in France kills at least one individual
World News
2024-05-02 | 03:50
Storm in France kills at least one individual
An overnight storm in northern France that caused mudslides has led to at least one death, a 57-year-old woman, local authorities said in a statement on Thursday, adding that her partner was injured and taken to the hospital.
The mudslides, which started around midnight, also damaged several houses with 56 firefighters being deployed to help.
Reuters
World News
France
Storm
Casualties
Hospital
