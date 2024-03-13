EU preparing $8 billion aid package for Egypt amid fears of Gaza and Sudan conflicts spread

World News
2024-03-13 | 07:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
EU preparing $8 billion aid package for Egypt amid fears of Gaza and Sudan conflicts spread
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
EU preparing $8 billion aid package for Egypt amid fears of Gaza and Sudan conflicts spread

The European Union is readying a 7.4 billion euro ($8.08 billion) package aimed at shoring up Egypt's economy amid fear that conflict in Gaza and Sudan could exacerbate financial trouble in the country, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will travel to Cairo on Sunday with the Greek, Italian and Belgian prime ministers to finalize and announce an agreement, the newspaper reported.



Reuters

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

EU

Aid

Package

Egypt

Fears

Gaza

Sudan

Conflict

LBCI Next
US Treasury's No. 2 urges South Africa to amplify fight against corruption
Putin: Russian nuclear weapons are "more advanced" than American ones
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-09

First Gaza aid shipment from Cyprus: European Commission anticipates maritime passage access

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-09

EU sees maritime aid corridor to Gaza opening this weekend

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-08

EU Commission president expects launching of maritime aid corridor between Cyprus and Gaza next week

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-07

Turkish Red Crescent's sending biggest aid shipment to Gaza via Egypt

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:00

Warsaw earmarks $30 million for bomb shelters and other security

LBCI
World News
07:42

Finnish leader: Russia is preparing for 'long conflict with the West'

LBCI
World News
07:30

US Treasury's No. 2 urges South Africa to amplify fight against corruption

LBCI
World News
07:14

Putin: Russian nuclear weapons are "more advanced" than American ones

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16:58

Source confirms to LBCI: Hamas and Israel accept proposal, truce expected within 48 hours

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-09

Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun makes it to Top 4 in Miss World pageant

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:37

Israeli military says it killed 'significant' Hamas member in Lebanon strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:29

Hezbollah-Israel conflict intensifies: Strikes hit Bekaa for third time - Here are the details

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:24

Possible Israeli airstrike fallout: Unexploded missile found in Keserwan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:29

Hezbollah-Israel conflict intensifies: Strikes hit Bekaa for third time - Here are the details

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16:58

Source confirms to LBCI: Hamas and Israel accept proposal, truce expected within 48 hours

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:44

Israeli warplanes hit Lebanon's Bekaa Valley for a second day

LBCI
Middle East News
10:33

Israeli army announces that it struck 4,500 Hezbollah targets within five months

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

Israeli strike on car in south Lebanon kills Hamas member

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

Drone targets car south of Tyre, ignites fire

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:12

Army Command: Specialized unit examining unexploded rocket found in Hrajel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More