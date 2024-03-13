News
EU preparing $8 billion aid package for Egypt amid fears of Gaza and Sudan conflicts spread
World News
2024-03-13 | 07:29
High views
Share
Share
0
min
EU preparing $8 billion aid package for Egypt amid fears of Gaza and Sudan conflicts spread
The European Union is readying a 7.4 billion euro ($8.08 billion) package aimed at shoring up Egypt's economy amid fear that conflict in Gaza and Sudan could exacerbate financial trouble in the country, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will travel to Cairo on Sunday with the Greek, Italian and Belgian prime ministers to finalize and announce an agreement, the newspaper reported.
Reuters
