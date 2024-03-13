Putin: Russian nuclear weapons are "more advanced" than American ones

World News
2024-03-13 | 07:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Putin: Russian nuclear weapons are &quot;more advanced&quot; than American ones
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Putin: Russian nuclear weapons are "more advanced" than American ones

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Moscow's nuclear arsenal on Wednesday and warned that he is prepared to deploy it if Russian sovereignty is threatened.

The Kremlin has been promoting its nuclear capabilities amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine for the past two years, and last month warned Western countries of a "real" risk of a nuclear disaster in the event of any escalation of the conflict.

Putin's intimidating statements come just days before the scheduled elections in Russia, which will grant him an additional six years in power while his army makes gains in Ukraine.

In an interview with local media covering a wide range of topics, Putin said, "Our triad, the nuclear triad, is more advanced than any other triad. We and the Americans are the only ones with such a triad. We have made much greater progress here."

He added in the interview aired on Wednesday, "We are ready to use weapons, including any weapons — including those mentioned — if the issue is existential for the Russian state or threatens our sovereignty and independence."

The Russian President also downplayed the significance of recent statements made by French President Emmanuel Macron.
 
Last month, Macron refused to rule out sending forces to Ukraine, marking a significant shift in Paris's official discourse at a time when Kyiv faces field difficulties.

Putin stated, "The truth is that the armies of Western countries have been present in Ukraine for a long time," about what the Kremlin describes as mercenaries.

AFP

World News

Russia

Nuclear Weapons

United States

Threat

Sovereignty

LBCI Next
EU preparing $8 billion aid package for Egypt amid fears of Gaza and Sudan conflicts spread
UK's economy returns to modest growth at the start of 2024
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-03-01

Putin: Russia does not plan to deploy nuclear weapons in space

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-28

Tourism Minister to LBCI: Tourist activities are 'form of resistance;' Israeli justifications for Lebanon attacks threaten sovereignty

LBCI
World News
2024-02-19

US sanctions threat to hit Turkish-Russian trade

LBCI
World News
2024-01-23

Stoltenberg: There is no imminent military threat from Russia towards any NATO member

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:00

Warsaw earmarks $30 million for bomb shelters and other security

LBCI
World News
07:42

Finnish leader: Russia is preparing for 'long conflict with the West'

LBCI
World News
07:30

US Treasury's No. 2 urges South Africa to amplify fight against corruption

LBCI
World News
07:29

EU preparing $8 billion aid package for Egypt amid fears of Gaza and Sudan conflicts spread

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16:58

Source confirms to LBCI: Hamas and Israel accept proposal, truce expected within 48 hours

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-09

Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun makes it to Top 4 in Miss World pageant

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:37

Israeli military says it killed 'significant' Hamas member in Lebanon strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:29

Hezbollah-Israel conflict intensifies: Strikes hit Bekaa for third time - Here are the details

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:24

Possible Israeli airstrike fallout: Unexploded missile found in Keserwan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:29

Hezbollah-Israel conflict intensifies: Strikes hit Bekaa for third time - Here are the details

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16:58

Source confirms to LBCI: Hamas and Israel accept proposal, truce expected within 48 hours

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:44

Israeli warplanes hit Lebanon's Bekaa Valley for a second day

LBCI
Middle East News
10:33

Israeli army announces that it struck 4,500 Hezbollah targets within five months

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

Israeli strike on car in south Lebanon kills Hamas member

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

Drone targets car south of Tyre, ignites fire

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:12

Army Command: Specialized unit examining unexploded rocket found in Hrajel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More