Paris Conference on Sudan pledges €2 billion in humanitarian aid

Participants at the Paris Conference on Sudan pledged to provide humanitarian aid exceeding €2 billion to support civilians in the African country, which has been experiencing a prolonged conflict for a year, announced French President Emmanuel Macron.



Macron stated, "We can announce that overall more than €2 billion will be mobilized," noting that commitments made before the conference totaled only €190 million.



European Union countries will contribute €900 million to the total pledges, with France's share being €110 million.



AFP