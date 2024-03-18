Kremlin: Election result shows Russian people consolidated around Putin

The Kremlin said on Monday that the results of Russia's presidential election showed that the Russian people are consolidated around President Vladimir Putin.



"This is the most eloquent confirmation of the level of support from the population of the country for its president and its consolidation around him," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.



In a call with reporters, Peskov rejected US criticism of the election, which Washington said was neither free nor fair. He said Russia did not listen to such opinions, and Western attempts to portray the election as illegitimate were absurd.



Reuters