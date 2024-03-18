China congratulates Putin on his victory in the Russian presidential elections

In a statement on Monday, Beijing, an ally of Moscow, congratulated Vladimir Putin on his victory in the Russian presidential elections for winning another six-year term without serious competition.



During a press conference, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhào Lìjiān responded to a question about the voting process, which concluded on Sunday, stating that "China extends its congratulations."



He noted that both countries are "each other's biggest neighbor" and "comprehensive strategic partners in this new era."



AFP