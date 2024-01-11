Renewable energy growth must accelerate to reach 2030 goal - IEA

2024-01-11
Renewable energy growth must accelerate to reach 2030 goal - IEA
Renewable energy growth must accelerate to reach 2030 goal - IEA

Global renewable energy capacity is expected to grow by two and a half times by 2030 but governments need to go further to achieve a goal of tripling it by then agreed at United Nations' climate talks, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said.

In its annual renewable energy outlook report, the IEA said new capacity added last year increased by 50% from the previous year to 510 gigawatts (GW). That takes installed capacity to 3,700 GW.

Reuters 
 

World News

Renewable Energy

Climate

