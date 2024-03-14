Putin calls on Russians to show 'patriotism' through voting in presidential elections

2024-03-14 | 03:42
Putin calls on Russians to show 'patriotism' through voting in presidential elections

Russian President Vladimir Putin urged Russians on Thursday to cast their votes in the presidential elections scheduled from March 15 to 17 to express their patriotism.

Putin said in a video clip broadcasted by the official Russian television, "I ask you to vote and express your national and civic duty (...) for the future of our beloved Russia," adding that "participating in the elections today means showing your patriotic feelings."

AFP 
 

