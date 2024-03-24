Day of mourning: Insights on Russia's terror attack

2024-03-24 | 14:28
Day of mourning: Insights on Russia's terror attack
Day of mourning: Insights on Russia's terror attack

Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

For the 30th time in 31 years, Russia observes a day of mourning.

A nationwide mourning period was declared for the victims of the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue in the suburbs of Moscow, the deadliest in the country in two decades.

Media outlets reported an outpouring of grief as thousands flocked to the scene of the incident to lay flowers and remember the victims.

The attack, shrouded in mystery regarding the perpetrators, remains unresolved.

Moscow has cast doubt on ISIS involvement, while the terrorist organization aired a video through its Amaq news agency, filmed by one of the four attackers who were apprehended, showing him firing shots and chanting "Allahu Akbar."

President Vladimir Putin's accusations against Ukraine for involvement in the attack led to airstrikes on Kyiv, Lviv, and other Ukrainian cities early Sunday, described as the most intense in months, resulting only in material damage.

In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky released a video refuting his Russian adversary's claims.

Moscow admitted that the four attackers were foreigners, while Russian media outlets stated that three of them were Muslims from the Republic of Tajikistan in Central Asia.

Interrogations with the assistance of a translator revealed that they were unaware of who facilitated their entry into Russia, with communication facilitated through the Telegram app, claiming their sole motive was financial gain.

One hundred and seventy cubic meters of debris have been cleared from the targeted hall so far, while the Crocus Group, the building's owner, announced plans to restore the structure, reduced to charred steel beams.

Meanwhile, federal security forces have cordoned off the Basmani Court building, where the suspects' trial is set to commence.

