News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
27
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Religious Movies
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
27
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russian missile attacks damage Ukrainian power facilities
World News
2024-03-29 | 04:10
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Russian missile attacks damage Ukrainian power facilities
Russian missile and drone attacks hit thermal and hydropower plants in central and western Ukraine, power grid operator Ukrenergo said on Friday, the latest assault on the already damaged power infrastructure.
"During the night, the Russians struck again at energy facilities in a massive and combined attack," Ukrenergo said on the Telegram messaging app.
"Thermal and hydroelectric power plants in the central and western regions were damaged."
Regional officials said Russian forces had attacked infrastructure in the Kamianske district near the city of Dnipro. At least one person was wounded, they added.
Ukrainian energy minister German Galushchenko also said power facilities in the regions of Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, and Cherkasy were attacked.
"Electricity generation facilities were targeted by drones and missiles," Gelushchenko said on Facebook.
The Ukrainian military said its air forces had destroyed 58 Russia-launched attack drones overnight from a total of 60, along with 26 of 39 missiles.
"The enemy launched a powerful missile and air strike against the fuel and energy sector of Ukraine, using various types of missiles and attack drones," the commander said.
Reuters could not independently verify the report.
Ukrainian television said explosions were heard in the regions of Ivano-Frankivsk and Khmelnytskyi, as well as the city of Dnipro, as Russian cruise missiles were spotted in Ukrainian air space.
The largest private power firm, DTEK, said its three thermal power plants were attacked.
"The equipment was severely damaged," it said on Telegram. "After the attack ended, the power engineers promptly started to repair the damage."
Ukrainian power distributor Yasno said this week that DTEK lost about half its capacity following Russian missile and drone attacks.
Reuters
World News
Russia
Missile
Attack
Ukraine
Power
Energy
Next
China opposes 'imposing sanctions blindly' on North Korea after UNSC vote
Russian veto ends UN monitoring enforcement of North Korea nuclear sanctions
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-03-24
Ukraine boosts power imports after Russian attack
World News
2024-03-24
Ukraine boosts power imports after Russian attack
0
World News
2024-01-13
Officials: Ukraine is under a major Russian missile attack
World News
2024-01-13
Officials: Ukraine is under a major Russian missile attack
0
World News
2024-03-26
Ukraine dismisses Russian accusations of Kyiv role in Moscow attack
World News
2024-03-26
Ukraine dismisses Russian accusations of Kyiv role in Moscow attack
0
World News
2024-03-26
Senior Russian official accuses Ukraine of being behind Moscow attack
World News
2024-03-26
Senior Russian official accuses Ukraine of being behind Moscow attack
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:30
Taiwan's navy chief to visit US next week
World News
07:30
Taiwan's navy chief to visit US next week
0
World News
06:49
Ukraine receives $1.5 bln in funding tranche under World Bank program, says PM
World News
06:49
Ukraine receives $1.5 bln in funding tranche under World Bank program, says PM
0
World News
06:22
Kyiv's top general states Ukraine needs less troops than expected
World News
06:22
Kyiv's top general states Ukraine needs less troops than expected
0
World News
06:13
Tajikistan detains 9 people over Russian concert shooting
World News
06:13
Tajikistan detains 9 people over Russian concert shooting
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-12
Empowering women, strengthening security: US embassy inaugurates first female barracks in northern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-03-12
Empowering women, strengthening security: US embassy inaugurates first female barracks in northern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
05:56
Hezbollah mourns three martyrs from south Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:56
Hezbollah mourns three martyrs from south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-26
Zuma Restaurant group debunks rumors of Lebanon expansion, takes legal action to defend brand integrity
Lebanon News
2023-06-26
Zuma Restaurant group debunks rumors of Lebanon expansion, takes legal action to defend brand integrity
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:28
UNHCR and WFP aid reduction: A threat to Syrian families in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:28
UNHCR and WFP aid reduction: A threat to Syrian families in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
01:05
Israeli strikes on Syria kill dozens
Middle East News
01:05
Israeli strikes on Syria kill dozens
2
Lebanon News
03:40
Citizen killed in Israeli drone attack in Bazouriye
Lebanon News
03:40
Citizen killed in Israeli drone attack in Bazouriye
3
Lebanon News
03:04
Israeli drone strikes car in Bazouriye, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:04
Israeli drone strikes car in Bazouriye, south Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Navigational Spoofing: Challenges in the Middle East Skies
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Navigational Spoofing: Challenges in the Middle East Skies
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:28
UNHCR and WFP aid reduction: A threat to Syrian families in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:28
UNHCR and WFP aid reduction: A threat to Syrian families in Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
05:56
Hezbollah mourns three martyrs from south Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:56
Hezbollah mourns three martyrs from south Lebanon
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:02
Israeli Diplomatic Maneuvers: Negotiating Amidst Internal and External Pressures
News Bulletin Reports
12:02
Israeli Diplomatic Maneuvers: Negotiating Amidst Internal and External Pressures
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:56
Shifting Dynamics: The Impact of Indian Labor on the Palestinian-Israeli Conflict
News Bulletin Reports
11:56
Shifting Dynamics: The Impact of Indian Labor on the Palestinian-Israeli Conflict
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More