Russian missile attacks damage Ukrainian power facilities

Russian missile and drone attacks hit thermal and hydropower plants in central and western Ukraine, power grid operator Ukrenergo said on Friday, the latest assault on the already damaged power infrastructure.



"During the night, the Russians struck again at energy facilities in a massive and combined attack," Ukrenergo said on the Telegram messaging app.



"Thermal and hydroelectric power plants in the central and western regions were damaged."



Regional officials said Russian forces had attacked infrastructure in the Kamianske district near the city of Dnipro. At least one person was wounded, they added.



Ukrainian energy minister German Galushchenko also said power facilities in the regions of Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, and Cherkasy were attacked.



"Electricity generation facilities were targeted by drones and missiles," Gelushchenko said on Facebook.



The Ukrainian military said its air forces had destroyed 58 Russia-launched attack drones overnight from a total of 60, along with 26 of 39 missiles.



"The enemy launched a powerful missile and air strike against the fuel and energy sector of Ukraine, using various types of missiles and attack drones," the commander said.



Reuters could not independently verify the report.



Ukrainian television said explosions were heard in the regions of Ivano-Frankivsk and Khmelnytskyi, as well as the city of Dnipro, as Russian cruise missiles were spotted in Ukrainian air space.



The largest private power firm, DTEK, said its three thermal power plants were attacked.



"The equipment was severely damaged," it said on Telegram. "After the attack ended, the power engineers promptly started to repair the damage."



Ukrainian power distributor Yasno said this week that DTEK lost about half its capacity following Russian missile and drone attacks.



