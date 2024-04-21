Russia repels anti-ship missile attack in Sevastopol

World News
2024-04-21 | 03:35
High views
Russia repels anti-ship missile attack in Sevastopol
Russia repels anti-ship missile attack in Sevastopol

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russian-appointed governor of Sevastopol, stated that Russian forces repelled an anti-ship missile attack on one of their ships in the port of Sevastopol, located in the Crimean Peninsula, early Sunday.

Razvozhayev added that the falling shrapnel caused a small fire that was immediately extinguished.

Reuters

