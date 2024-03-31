Ukraine states Russia fired 16 missiles, 11 drones in overnight air attack

2024-03-31 | 02:37
Ukraine states Russia fired 16 missiles, 11 drones in overnight air attack
Ukraine states Russia fired 16 missiles, 11 drones in overnight air attack

Russia launched 16 missiles and 11 drones at Ukraine in an overnight air attack, Ukraine's air force said on Sunday morning.

In a statement on Telegram, the air force said it had managed to down nine of the drones and nine of the missiles. It did not identify their targets.

For over a week, Russia has significantly stepped up an air strike campaign against Ukrainian energy facilities, causing significant damage and leaving Ukrainians fearing a return to the blackouts seen in the first winter of the full-scale war.

Ukraine's largest private energy firm, DTEK, said on Saturday that five of its six plants had been damaged or destroyed with 80 percent of its generating capacity lost, and that repairs could take up to 18 months.

Reuters
 

