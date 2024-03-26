WHO: Death of one employee due to airstrike in eastern Syria

2024-03-26 | 10:47
WHO: Death of one employee due to airstrike in eastern Syria
WHO: Death of one employee due to airstrike in eastern Syria

The World Health Organization stated that one of its employees was killed in an airstrike in Syria on Tuesday.

The organization mentioned that Emad Shehab, an engineer in Deir ez-Zur city, was killed in the early hours of the day when his house was bombed during a series of airstrikes in the area. 

Shihab was responsible for water, sanitation, and hygiene affairs in the city for the organization.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization, said in a post on X, "His untimely death is a stark reminder of the ongoing violence and suffering endured by the people of Syria. He will be greatly missed."

Reuters

