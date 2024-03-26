WHO: Death of one employee due to airstrike in eastern Syria

My colleagues and I are heartbroken at the tragic loss of another one of our own in an airstrike in #Syria this morning, engineer Emad Shehab. We extend our deepest condolences to his family.



Emad served as the @WHO water and sanitation focal point in Deir-ez-Zor. His untimely… pic.twitter.com/vG1A2IRsid — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 26, 2024

The World Health Organization stated that one of its employees was killed in an airstrike in Syria on Tuesday.The organization mentioned that Emad Shehab, an engineer in Deir ez-Zur city, was killed in the early hours of the day when his house was bombed during a series of airstrikes in the area.Shihab was responsible for water, sanitation, and hygiene affairs in the city for the organization.Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization, said in a post on X, "His untimely death is a stark reminder of the ongoing violence and suffering endured by the people of Syria. He will be greatly missed."Reuters