Pentagon: US is not responsible for airstrikes on Syria

World News
2024-03-26 | 15:24
High views
Pentagon: US is not responsible for airstrikes on Syria
Pentagon: US is not responsible for airstrikes on Syria

The US Department of Defense stated on Tuesday that the United States did not carry out airstrikes in Syria on Monday, refuting official Syrian and Iranian media reports that claimed US forces struck eastern Syria at dawn.

Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh told reporters in Washington, "We did not conduct airstrikes on Syria last night.''

Reuters

World News

United States

Airstrike

Syria

Pentagon

