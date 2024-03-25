Jake Sullivan discusses Gaza crisis with Israeli Defense Minister

2024-03-25 | 16:34
Jake Sullivan discusses Gaza crisis with Israeli Defense Minister
Jake Sullivan discusses Gaza crisis with Israeli Defense Minister

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said today, Monday, that he had a "constructive discussion" with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who is currently visiting Washington.

He added on the "X" platform: "I welcomed Yoav’s commitment to take additional steps to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza."

Reuters
 

