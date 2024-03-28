Baltimore bridge collapse likely to result in multibillion-dollar insurance claims

World News
2024-03-28 | 05:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Baltimore bridge collapse likely to result in multibillion-dollar insurance claims
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Baltimore bridge collapse likely to result in multibillion-dollar insurance claims

The collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge is likely to lead to a multi-billion dollar insurance loss, the chairperson of commercial insurance market Lloyd's of London said on Thursday.

The massive Singapore-flagged container ship Dali sailing out of Baltimore Harbor bound for Sri Lanka reported losing power and the ability to maneuver before plowing into a support pylon of the bridge on Tuesday.

The impact brought most of the bridge tumbling into the mouth of the Patapsco River, blocking shipping lanes and forcing the indefinite closure of the Port of Baltimore, one of the busiest on the US Eastern Seaboard.

The tragedy could lead to up to $4 billion in insurance claims, Morningstar DBRS said.

It was too soon to put a figure on the total insurance loss, Bruce Carnegie-Brown told Reuters, but he said he would be "very surprised" if the event did not result in a multi-billion dollar loss, adding that "the tragedy has the capacity to become the largest single marine insurance loss ever."

The previous record marine loss was from the Costa Concordia luxury cruise liner disaster in 2012.



Reuters

World News

Baltimore. Bridge

Collapse

Multibillion-Dollar

Insurance

US

LBCI Next
Year-long war dims Sudan's Ramadan festivities
Official figures show UK economy went into 'shallow' recession last year
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-03-27

Rescue efforts suspended at Russian gold mine due to collapse risk

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:39

Bou Habib: We will continue to push for the full implementation of Resolution 1701

LBCI
World News
09:13

Kyiv asks NATO members for air defense supplies after Russia hits energy system

LBCI
World News
08:56

Exits from Russia by foreign firms lead to $107 billion in losses

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:13

Kyiv asks NATO members for air defense supplies after Russia hits energy system

LBCI
World News
08:56

Exits from Russia by foreign firms lead to $107 billion in losses

LBCI
World News
07:38

Year-long war dims Sudan's Ramadan festivities

LBCI
World News
04:39

Official figures show UK economy went into 'shallow' recession last year

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-18

Le Drian is in contact with members of the Quintet Committee

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-21

Breakthrough or gesture? Understanding Wafiq Safa's UAE visit

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-17

The story of Israel’s assassinations against Hezbollah: Part 1 - 1982-2000

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-21

Gaza Health Ministry: Death toll from Israeli attacks reaches 31,988 martyrs since October 7th

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:25

Five killed, including Hezbollah fighters, in an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon: Reuters sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:35

Breaking news: Israeli aircraft hits cafe in Naqoura

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:41

Calm shattered: Israeli attack kills seven paramedics in Habbariyeh - Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:39

At least eight fatalities reported in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon, according to Reuters sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:44

Ministry of Energy urges TotalEnergies to deliver Block 9 drilling results report: LBCI Sources confirm

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:59

LBCI sources affirm 'positive advancements' in US-mediated talks for Lebanon-Israel conflict resolution

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:05

Over 1.1 million in Gaza face 'extreme' food insecurity: UN reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:17

UN Palestinian Refugee Agency suspends teacher in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More