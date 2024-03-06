France and Moldova to sign defense pact amid fears of Russian destabilization

Moldova and France will sign a defense cooperation accord on Thursday as part of the West's efforts to strengthen the former Soviet state's capabilities amid what they fear are increasing Russian efforts to destabilize Moldova.



Moldova, a western neighbor of Ukraine, has a tiny defense budget and has long had tense relations with Moscow, which have worsened as Chisinau backs Ukraine in the war against Russia.



Russia has troops and peacekeepers based in Transdniestria, a breakaway statelet of Moldova that has maintained its autonomy for three decades with the Kremlin's support.



The French presidency said on Wednesday that defense and economic cooperation accords would be signed when President Emmanuel Macron meets his Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu in Paris.



It said he would underline his "support for the independence, sovereignty, and security of the Republic of Moldova in the context of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine."



The two countries reached an initial accord in September that covers the training of military personnel, regular defense dialogue, and intelligence sharing.



The letter of intent also said Paris would support Chisinau's efforts to develop its military capabilities, including the possible purchase of anti-air defense capacities similar to France's Mistral system.



At the time, Moldova announced it had bought Thales-made GM200 radar, which enabled it to improve aerial surveillance and detect and track targets moving from low to very high altitudes.



France's defense minister said it would audit Moldova's air defense means to help strengthen the security of Moldovan skies.



In parallel to Sandu's visit, Western states will hold an audio call hosted by France to discuss increasing support for Ukraine and Moldova.



In February, the Transdniestria region asked Russia to help its economy withstand Moldovan "pressure" at a meeting of hundreds of officials dismissed by the pro-European Chisinau government as a propaganda event.



Reuters