France and Moldova to sign defense pact amid fears of Russian destabilization

World News
2024-03-06 | 09:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
France and Moldova to sign defense pact amid fears of Russian destabilization
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
France and Moldova to sign defense pact amid fears of Russian destabilization

Moldova and France will sign a defense cooperation accord on Thursday as part of the West's efforts to strengthen the former Soviet state's capabilities amid what they fear are increasing Russian efforts to destabilize Moldova.

Moldova, a western neighbor of Ukraine, has a tiny defense budget and has long had tense relations with Moscow, which have worsened as Chisinau backs Ukraine in the war against Russia.

Russia has troops and peacekeepers based in Transdniestria, a breakaway statelet of Moldova that has maintained its autonomy for three decades with the Kremlin's support.

The French presidency said on Wednesday that defense and economic cooperation accords would be signed when President Emmanuel Macron meets his Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu in Paris.

It said he would underline his "support for the independence, sovereignty, and security of the Republic of Moldova in the context of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine."

The two countries reached an initial accord in September that covers the training of military personnel, regular defense dialogue, and intelligence sharing.

The letter of intent also said Paris would support Chisinau's efforts to develop its military capabilities, including the possible purchase of anti-air defense capacities similar to France's Mistral system.

At the time, Moldova announced it had bought Thales-made GM200 radar, which enabled it to improve aerial surveillance and detect and track targets moving from low to very high altitudes.

France's defense minister said it would audit Moldova's air defense means to help strengthen the security of Moldovan skies.

In parallel to Sandu's visit, Western states will hold an audio call hosted by France to discuss increasing support for Ukraine and Moldova.

In February, the Transdniestria region asked Russia to help its economy withstand Moldovan "pressure" at a meeting of hundreds of officials dismissed by the pro-European Chisinau government as a propaganda event.

Reuters

World News

France

Moldova

Defense Pact

Russia

Destabilization

LBCI Next
Trump and Biden dominate Super Tuesday contests
US Secretary of State discussed aid delivery to Gaza and ceasefire with Gantz
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-02-29

Paris: Russia likely behind 'attempts to destabilize' Moldova

LBCI
World News
04:38

Kremlin: Russia does not recognize ICC arrest warrants

LBCI
World News
03:47

Ukrainian drones strike Russian iron ore plant

LBCI
World News
2024-03-05

Russia and China considering putting nuclear power unit on the Moon: RIA

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:30

Cameron to Gantz: 'No improvement so far' in Gaza and 'this must change'

LBCI
World News
13:59

Germany calls on Israel to immediately retract its approval for construction of West Bank settlements

LBCI
World News
13:04

US official: Two sailors killed in Houthi attack on the 'True Confidence' ship in the Gulf of Aden

LBCI
World News
12:30

US-Jordan diplomatic talks: Safadi and Blinken prioritize Gaza ceasefire and humanitarian aid

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:48

Red Cross worried about South Lebanon hospitals in case of escalations

LBCI
World News
2024-03-04

China hopes for improved relations with US "regardless of the identity" of the next president

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:31

A Path to Long-Term Peace in Southern Lebanon: Insights from Amos Hochstein

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-05

Lebanese state initiates roadmap to address Syrian refugee crisis: Mechanism unveiled

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:46

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General emphasizes support for Frangieh, asserts readiness to respond to Israeli actions if Gaza ceasefire excludes southern Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:26

Hochstein offers Lebanon economic incentives, promises swift return after Gaza truce

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:34

Mikati: Hochstein's proposal on the table, cooperating with Berri for stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:53

Report breaks down the numbers: Insights from Lebanon's 2023 suicide rates

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:22

Lebanon's urgent appeal: Mikati warns against halting UNRWA financing

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:23

Geagea: Holding axis of resistance responsible for Lebanon's Presidential vacuum

LBCI
Middle East News
05:52

Report of an explosion near a ship off Yemeni coast

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:01

Lebanon's expectation: Hochstein's roadmap for post-ceasefire calm

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More