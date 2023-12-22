News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Christmas Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's Mikati urges swift presidential election amidst signs of recovery
Lebanon News
2023-12-22 | 02:57
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon's Mikati urges swift presidential election amidst signs of recovery
Lebanon's Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati called for expediting the election of a president, especially as indicators suggest the country is on the path to recovery.
He emphasized that the government's goal is not to control the president's powers but to manage the work and preserve national balance.
Mikati pointed out that the solution in southern Lebanon lies in implementing all international resolutions.
Expressing surprise at statements by the Minister of Defense, he remarked that Thursday's meeting concluded amicably.
He said, "But it seems the Minister has been instructed to change his opinions."
Regarding the circumstances surrounding the extension of the army commander's term, Mikati viewed the outcome as positive, reflecting stability in the Lebanese army.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Najib Mikati
Election
President
Recovery
South
Next
In pursuit of a President: Berri's new endeavors; Defense Minister shares insights
Escalation continues: Israeli airstrikes hit Labbouneh amid artillery shelling
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-29
Reaffirming the "Quintet Committee" position: Le Drian urges Lebanon to expedite presidential elections
Lebanon News
2023-11-29
Reaffirming the "Quintet Committee" position: Le Drian urges Lebanon to expedite presidential elections
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-24
Bassil: Lebanon is committed to peace, presidential election is urgent
Lebanon News
2023-10-24
Bassil: Lebanon is committed to peace, presidential election is urgent
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-24
MP Mohammad Raad calls for swift Presidential election to safeguard Lebanon's sovereignty
Lebanon News
2023-09-24
MP Mohammad Raad calls for swift Presidential election to safeguard Lebanon's sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
05:13
Hezbollah mourns the martyr Hussein Ali Ezzedine from Maaroub, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:13
Hezbollah mourns the martyr Hussein Ali Ezzedine from Maaroub, south Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:46
Mikati: Lebanon ready to apply UN resolution on border if Israel complies
Lebanon News
07:46
Mikati: Lebanon ready to apply UN resolution on border if Israel complies
0
Lebanon Economy
06:33
Lebanon's anti-money laundering system: Acting BDL Governor reveals 'acceptable' results
Lebanon Economy
06:33
Lebanon's anti-money laundering system: Acting BDL Governor reveals 'acceptable' results
0
Lebanon News
05:13
Hezbollah mourns the martyr Hussein Ali Ezzedine from Maaroub, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:13
Hezbollah mourns the martyr Hussein Ali Ezzedine from Maaroub, south Lebanon
0
Variety and Tech
05:10
Tourism Minister: An important and surprising tourism initiative would have taken place in Lebanon if not for the Gaza war
Variety and Tech
05:10
Tourism Minister: An important and surprising tourism initiative would have taken place in Lebanon if not for the Gaza war
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-12-20
WFP's first aid convoy from Jordan reaches Gaza
Middle East News
2023-12-20
WFP's first aid convoy from Jordan reaches Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-30
Escalation in southern Lebanon: Artillery shell fired by Israeli army near Aita al-Shaab
Lebanon News
2023-11-30
Escalation in southern Lebanon: Artillery shell fired by Israeli army near Aita al-Shaab
0
World News
2023-11-09
Macron: ‘We must work to achieve a ceasefire’ between Israel and Hamas
World News
2023-11-09
Macron: ‘We must work to achieve a ceasefire’ between Israel and Hamas
0
Press Highlights
2023-09-06
Lebanon's Presidential Strategy Shift: High-Level Meetings and Political Dynamics
Press Highlights
2023-09-06
Lebanon's Presidential Strategy Shift: High-Level Meetings and Political Dynamics
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Retaliation in kind: Hezbollah's 'strategic' response to Israeli attacks
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Retaliation in kind: Hezbollah's 'strategic' response to Israeli attacks
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:08
Israel's escalating response: State of emergency along northern border amid rising tensions with Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:08
Israel's escalating response: State of emergency along northern border amid rising tensions with Lebanon
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
World Bank report: Lebanon 'In the grip of a new crisis'
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
World Bank report: Lebanon 'In the grip of a new crisis'
4
Press Highlights
00:29
Pressure for ceasefire: Will Lebanon's south stay clear of 'war flames?'
Press Highlights
00:29
Pressure for ceasefire: Will Lebanon's south stay clear of 'war flames?'
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:59
Central Bank's roadmap: Navigating financial stability with unified dollar exchange rate
News Bulletin Reports
11:59
Central Bank's roadmap: Navigating financial stability with unified dollar exchange rate
6
Middle East News
14:31
Israeli army says killed over two thousand fighters in Gaza since December
Middle East News
14:31
Israeli army says killed over two thousand fighters in Gaza since December
7
Lebanon News
05:13
Hezbollah mourns the martyr Hussein Ali Ezzedine from Maaroub, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:13
Hezbollah mourns the martyr Hussein Ali Ezzedine from Maaroub, south Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
09:36
Airstrikes on Kfarkela: Two strikes hit, 'artillery attack' targets village house
Lebanon News
09:36
Airstrikes on Kfarkela: Two strikes hit, 'artillery attack' targets village house
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More