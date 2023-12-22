Lebanon's Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati called for expediting the election of a president, especially as indicators suggest the country is on the path to recovery.



He emphasized that the government's goal is not to control the president's powers but to manage the work and preserve national balance.



Mikati pointed out that the solution in southern Lebanon lies in implementing all international resolutions.



Expressing surprise at statements by the Minister of Defense, he remarked that Thursday's meeting concluded amicably.



He said, "But it seems the Minister has been instructed to change his opinions."



Regarding the circumstances surrounding the extension of the army commander's term, Mikati viewed the outcome as positive, reflecting stability in the Lebanese army.