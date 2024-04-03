Over 100,000 Russians sign contracts to join armed forces in 2024

2024-04-03 | 01:29
Over 100,000 Russians sign contracts to join armed forces in 2024
Over 100,000 Russians sign contracts to join armed forces in 2024

The defense ministry said over 100,000 people have enlisted for military service under contract in the Russian armed forces in 2024.

It said that over the last week, most of those enlisting said they wanted to avenge the victims of the March 22 concert hall shooting near Moscow that killed at least 144 people.

The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility, but Russia says the perpetrators were linked to Ukraine, something Kyiv has repeatedly denied.

Reuters

