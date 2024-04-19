Blinken says China is Russia's primary military complex supplier

World News
2024-04-19 | 12:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Blinken says China is Russia&#39;s primary military complex supplier
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Blinken says China is Russia's primary military complex supplier

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken criticized on Friday Chinese support for Russia's defense industry, saying Beijing was currently the primary contributor to Moscow's war in Ukraine though its provision of critical components for weaponry.

He said this effort was fueling "the biggest threat to European security since the end of the Cold War."

Speaking at a news conference capping the end of a gathering of G7 foreign ministers on the Italian island of Capri, Blinken said Washington had made it very clear to Beijing and others that they should not be aiding Russia's war effort in Ukraine.

"When it comes to Russia's defense industrial base the primary contributor in this moment to that is China. We see China sharing machine tools, semiconductors, other dual use items that have helped Russia rebuild the defense industrial base," Blinken said.

"China can't have it both ways. It can't afford that. You want to have positive, friendly relations with countries in Europe, and at the same time, you are fueling the biggest threat to European security since the end of the Cold War," Blinken said.



Reuters

World News

Blinken

US

China

Russia

Military

Supplier

LBCI Next
US had advance warning of Israel attack on Iran: US media
Kenyan Army Commander and nine senior officers killed in helicopter crash
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:22

Ukrainian military downs long-range Russian strategic bomber

LBCI
World News
2024-04-10

US limits trade with 11 entities from Russia, China, UAE, government notice reveals

LBCI
World News
2024-04-10

China rejects any criticism or pressure regarding its relationship with Russia

LBCI
World News
2024-04-09

Lavrov says Russia, China to maintain fight against terrorism

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

US vetoes UN resolution: Will Palestine eventually attain the right of full UN membership?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:22

High alert: Israel cautious after Iranian attack

LBCI
World News
09:03

Police arrest man in Paris Iran consulate incident

LBCI
World News
08:36

Polish Airline cancels Friday flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-18

Phosphorus shelling hit outskirts of Khiam, southern Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-17

Gaza's death toll rises to 33,899 since start of Oct. 7 war

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-13

Iranian helicopter attacks Israeli-owned ship near Strait of Hormuz

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-13

Lebanon temporarily closes airspace from 1:00 AM to 7:00 AM, subject to review amid regional developments

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More