Biden vows to rebuild bridge in Baltimore during site visit

President Joe Biden pledged on Friday to 'do everything in his power' to rebuild the collapsed Baltimore bridge during his visit to the disaster site that claimed the lives of six individuals.



Addressing the debris of the "Francis Scott Key" bridge, where a massive cargo ship remains grounded with a portion of the bridge collapsed onto it, Biden stated: "I am here to say that your nation stands with you."



Biden, whose administration is striving to mitigate the economic fallout of the bridge collapse during an election year, further added that a new channel will be opened by the end of May, allowing ships to access one of the largest American ports.



AFP