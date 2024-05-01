United Airlines: Flights to Tel Aviv are canceled up to May 9

World News
2024-05-01 | 03:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
United Airlines: Flights to Tel Aviv are canceled up to May 9
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
United Airlines: Flights to Tel Aviv are canceled up to May 9

United Airlines on Wednesday extended the cancellation of its daily flight from Newark, New Jersey to Tel Aviv in Israel up to May 9, saying it was completing a safety assessment.

"We continue to closely monitor the situation and will make decisions on all upcoming flights with a focus on the safety of our customers and crews," United said in a statement.

United on April 19 canceled its flights to Israel until May 2 due to security concerns after Israel's apparent strike on Iran that followed an Iranian missile and drone attack on Israel.

United was the first US carrier to resume its daily non-stop service between New York and Tel Aviv on March 2, while Delta Air Lines plans to resume flights to Tel Aviv on June 7.

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

United Airlines

Flights

Tel Aviv

Israel

Newark

New Jersey

United States

LBCI Next
Clashes erupt on UCLA campus amid pro-Palestinian protests
Pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at Columbia University
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-04-30

Russia says United States is being hypocritical over ICC and Israel

LBCI
World News
2024-04-19

Polish Airline cancels Friday flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-15

Lufthansa resumes flights to Tel Aviv on Tuesday

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-14

Austrian Airlines suspends flights to Tel Aviv, Erbil, and Amman

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:38

Clashes erupt on UCLA campus amid pro-Palestinian protests

LBCI
World News
02:00

Pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at Columbia University

LBCI
World News
01:15

Russian missile kills three in Ukraine's port of Odesa

LBCI
World News
01:05

Ecuador's president declares state of emergency in five provinces

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-09

Sheikh Kabalan: Our resistance's role is a national duty for all Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:05

Update: Gas leak in Beirut restaurant leads to fatal fire - Here are the details

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-17

Hamas: We hold Biden directly responsible for ethnic cleansing carried out by the occupation forces within Al-Shifa Hospital

LBCI
World News
00:54

Seoul discusses joining AUKUS pact with US, UK, and Australia

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:53

Explosion in restaurant in Beirut's Beshara El-Khoury claims the lives of eight people

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:05

Update: Gas leak in Beirut restaurant leads to fatal fire - Here are the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:21

Syrian refugee crisis: Lebanese government prepares for crucial announcement on Thursday's meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:47

Lebanon receives modified French proposal for de-escalation and ceasefire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
08:10

France shares more proposals with Israel over southern Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:07

Israel to wait until 'Wednesday evening' for Hamas' response to ceasefire proposal: AFP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:22

Netanyahu rejects Gaza withdrawal: What does the ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal include?

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:58

Education Minister says unified exams to be conducted for Baccalaureate Certificates, cancels Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) exams

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More