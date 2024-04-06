US, China engage in military talks in Hawaii

World News
2024-04-06 | 00:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US, China engage in military talks in Hawaii
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
US, China engage in military talks in Hawaii

US military officials met their Chinese counterparts earlier this week for a series of meetings in Hawaii focused on how the two countries can operate safely, US officials said on Friday.

US President Joe Biden spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday to seek to manage tensions over the South China Sea.

The two leaders had agreed to resume direct military talks when they met in November.

In a statement, the US military said officials from both countries "reviewed safety-related events over the last few years and discussed sustaining maritime and aviation operational safety and professionalism."

In a separate statement published on Saturday, China's defense ministry said that the two sides conducted candid and constructive exchanges on the China-US maritime and air security situation at the meetings.

The ministry said that at the meetings, China also firmly opposed any attempt to endanger its sovereignty and security in the name of freedom of navigation and overflight.

The talks, known as the Military Maritime Consultative Agreement (MMCA) working group, took place on April 3 and 4 in Honolulu. It was the first such meeting since 2021.

Before the November meeting between Biden and Xi, relations between the superpowers had become increasingly acrimonious, with friction over issues from Taiwan to China's military activity in the South China Sea.

Reuters

World News

United States

China

Military

Meeting

Hawaii

South China Sea

LBCI Next
Biden vows to rebuild bridge in Baltimore during site visit
Policy pivot: Israeli decision-making altered after Biden-Netanyahu talks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:34

US, Philippines, Japan to address South China Sea row in summit

LBCI
World News
2024-03-24

China vows to safeguard its territorial integrity after South China Sea incident

LBCI
World News
2024-03-20

China advises US not to take sides on South China Sea issue

LBCI
World News
2024-03-05

Philippines condemns Chinese coast guard for collision in South China Sea

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:59

Officials: Six dead, 10 others injured in Russian strike on Kharkiv

LBCI
World News
03:37

China, US agree to hold talks on 'balanced economic growth'

LBCI
World News
02:34

US, Philippines, Japan to address South China Sea row in summit

LBCI
World News
01:52

Mexico suspends relations with Ecuador after arrest of former VP

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:59

Officials: Six dead, 10 others injured in Russian strike on Kharkiv

LBCI
World News
2023-10-17

Macron speaks of 'intensive meetings' progressing towards the release of hostages held by Hamas

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-04

Humanitarian Crisis in Lebanon: Impact of Israel-Hezbollah Confrontations

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Interior Minister sets date for municipal elections in Mount Lebanon on May 12, 2024

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:13

Nasrallah: The threat of war on Lebanon did not halt confrontations, as the front in Lebanon remains and is linked to Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:02

Mustafa Barghouti to LBCI: Netanyahu may provoke conflict with Lebanon for self-interest, not for his people

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:06

Israeli army reports soldier injured by rocket from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Interior Minister sets date for municipal elections in Mount Lebanon on May 12, 2024

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:22

Waste sorting plant: Beirut and Mount Lebanon set to revive Karantina plant

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Policy pivot: Israeli decision-making altered after Biden-Netanyahu talks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:20

Trump believes that Israel is losing 'war of communication'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:57

Israel to sack two officers after finding grave errors in strike on aid workers

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More