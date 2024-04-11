South Korean President pledges 'reforms' following opposition victory

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol pledged on Thursday to reform state affairs following his party's defeat against the opposition in the general elections.



Yoon stated, "I will humbly honour the will of the people expressed in the general election, reform the state affairs, and do my best to stabilise the economy and people's livelihood," as reported by his chief of staff Lee Kwan-sup in a press briefing.



Meanwhile, the leader of the ruling party in South Korea announced his resignation from his position following the electoral defeat.



AFP