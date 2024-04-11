News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
South Korean President pledges 'reforms' following opposition victory
World News
2024-04-11 | 01:17
High views
Share
Share
0
min
South Korean President pledges 'reforms' following opposition victory
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol pledged on Thursday to reform state affairs following his party's defeat against the opposition in the general elections.
Yoon stated, "I will humbly honour the will of the people expressed in the general election, reform the state affairs, and do my best to stabilise the economy and people's livelihood," as reported by his chief of staff Lee Kwan-sup in a press briefing.
Meanwhile, the leader of the ruling party in South Korea announced his resignation from his position following the electoral defeat.
AFP
World News
South Korea
Yoon Suk Yeol
Reform
Opposition
Elections
Next
US reports downing 11 Houthi drones
Biden considering Australia's request to drop prosecution of Julian Assange
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-04-01
Turkey's opposition thumps Erdogan in pivotal local elections
Middle East News
2024-04-01
Turkey's opposition thumps Erdogan in pivotal local elections
0
Middle East News
2024-03-31
Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid calls for government resignation, 'urgent' elections
Middle East News
2024-03-31
Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid calls for government resignation, 'urgent' elections
0
World News
2024-03-30
Venezuelan opposition leader urges international community to pressure Caracas on elections
World News
2024-03-30
Venezuelan opposition leader urges international community to pressure Caracas on elections
0
World News
05:46
EU finance ministers to examine Ukraine reform plans
World News
05:46
EU finance ministers to examine Ukraine reform plans
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:51
Lufthansa extends flight cancellations from Frankfurt to Tehran: Reuters
World News
03:51
Lufthansa extends flight cancellations from Frankfurt to Tehran: Reuters
0
World News
03:05
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declares: 'Now is the time to be more prepared for war'
World News
03:05
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declares: 'Now is the time to be more prepared for war'
0
World News
02:35
Zelenskyy says Russia launched over 40 missiles and 40 drones at Ukraine overnight
World News
02:35
Zelenskyy says Russia launched over 40 missiles and 40 drones at Ukraine overnight
0
World News
01:59
US reports downing 11 Houthi drones
World News
01:59
US reports downing 11 Houthi drones
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-09
Israel's low expectations: Prisoner deal negotiations as Iranian retaliation looms
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-09
Israel's low expectations: Prisoner deal negotiations as Iranian retaliation looms
0
World News
2023-11-21
South Africa accuses Israel of war crimes and 'genocide'
World News
2023-11-21
South Africa accuses Israel of war crimes and 'genocide'
0
World News
2024-03-25
US 'very disappointed' after Netanyahu cancels Israeli visit to Washington
World News
2024-03-25
US 'very disappointed' after Netanyahu cancels Israeli visit to Washington
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-25
Spotify reports strong user growth as it is raising subscription price
Variety and Tech
2023-07-25
Spotify reports strong user growth as it is raising subscription price
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:19
Honoring Pascal Sleiman: The final journey from Dora to Jbeil
Lebanon News
07:19
Honoring Pascal Sleiman: The final journey from Dora to Jbeil
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Mossad in the Shadows: Probing Mohammed Sarur's Mysterious Death and Alleged Funding Ties to Hamas and Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Mossad in the Shadows: Probing Mohammed Sarur's Mysterious Death and Alleged Funding Ties to Hamas and Hezbollah
3
Lebanon News
09:43
Lebanon 'will bear the cost' if war expands, says Israel war cabinet member Gantz
Lebanon News
09:43
Lebanon 'will bear the cost' if war expands, says Israel war cabinet member Gantz
4
Lebanon News
08:20
MP Mohammad Raad says resistance stands firm against Israel's temporary ceasefire proposal
Lebanon News
08:20
MP Mohammad Raad says resistance stands firm against Israel's temporary ceasefire proposal
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:36
Israeli army ramps up defenses anticipating Iranian retaliation: Maneuvers and political tensions
News Bulletin Reports
12:36
Israeli army ramps up defenses anticipating Iranian retaliation: Maneuvers and political tensions
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:33
Israeli strike kills Ismail Haniyeh's sons in Gaza: Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:33
Israeli strike kills Ismail Haniyeh's sons in Gaza: Reuters
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:28
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh confirms death of sons, grandchildren in Israeli strike: Al Jazeera
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:28
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh confirms death of sons, grandchildren in Israeli strike: Al Jazeera
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Fueling the Future: Israel's Gas Exploration and Lebanon's Waiting Game
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Fueling the Future: Israel's Gas Exploration and Lebanon's Waiting Game
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More