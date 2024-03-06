News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
7
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
7
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Nikki Haley concludes White House bid
World News
2024-03-06 | 11:22
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Nikki Haley concludes White House bid
Nikki Haley ended her long-shot challenge to Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump on Wednesday, ensuring the former president will be the party's candidate in a rematch with Democratic President Joe Biden in November's election.
Haley, the former South Carolina governor and Trump's ambassador to the United Nations when he was president, made the announcement in a speech in Charleston a day after Super Tuesday, opens new tab, when Trump beat her soundly in 14 of 15 Republican nominating contests.
"The time has now come to suspend my campaign," Haley said. "I have no regrets."
She said it was likely Trump - who repeatedly belittled her candidacy - would be the Republican nominee but did not endorse him.
"It is now up to Donald Trump to earn the votes of those in our party and beyond it who did not support him," she said. "And I hope he does that."
Drawing on her foreign policy experience at the U.N., Haley said it was important to continue US global leadership. Throughout her campaign, Haley said the United States must help Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression, a position at odds with Trump.
"If we retreat further, there will be more war, not less," she said.
There was no indication Trump would moderate his message.
Just as Haley was conceding the race, he criticized her before inviting her supporters to join him. "Nikki Haley got TROUNCED last night, in record setting fashion," Trump wrote on the Truth Social media platform.
In contrast, Biden praised Haley for daring to "speak the truth" about Trump and extended his own invitation to her supporters.
“Donald Trump made it clear he doesn’t want Nikki Haley’s supporters. I want to be clear: There is a place for them in my campaign," Biden said in a statement.
Haley lasted longer than any other Republican challenger to Trump but never posed a serious threat to the former president, whose iron grip on the party's base remains firm despite multiple criminal indictments.
The rematch between Trump, 77, and Biden, 81 - the first repeat US presidential contest since 1956 - is one that few Americans want. Opinion polls show both Biden and Trump have low approval ratings among voters.
The election promises to be deeply divisive in a country already riven by political polarization. Biden has cast Trump as an existential danger to democratic principles, while Trump has sought to re-litigate his false claims that he won in 2020.
Haley, 52, drew support from deep-pocketed donors intent on stopping Trump from winning a third consecutive Republican presidential nomination, particularly after she notched a series of strong performances at debates that Trump opted to skip.
She ultimately failed to pry loose enough conservative voters in the face of Trump's dominance.
But her stronger showing among moderate Republicans and independents highlighted how Trump's scorched-earth style of politics could make him vulnerable in the Nov. 5 election against Biden.
Biden has his own baggage, including widespread concern about his age. Three-quarters of respondents in a February Reuters/Ipsos poll said he was too old to work in government, after already serving as the oldest US president in history.
About half of respondents said the same about Trump.
Reuters
World News
Nikki Haley
Republican
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
US
Elections
Next
Trump and Biden dominate Super Tuesday contests
US Secretary of State discussed aid delivery to Gaza and ceasefire with Gantz
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-05
Super Tuesday: Key day in US presidential elections
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-05
Super Tuesday: Key day in US presidential elections
0
World News
2024-03-03
Donald Trump wins Michigan, Missouri, and Idaho caucuses
World News
2024-03-03
Donald Trump wins Michigan, Missouri, and Idaho caucuses
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-28
Changing Arab perception: Michigan primaries unveil electoral landscape for upcoming US presidential elections
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-28
Changing Arab perception: Michigan primaries unveil electoral landscape for upcoming US presidential elections
0
World News
2024-02-25
Donald Trump wins South Carolina, defeating Nikki Haley in home state
World News
2024-02-25
Donald Trump wins South Carolina, defeating Nikki Haley in home state
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:41
South Africa urges the International Court of Justice to take further measures against Israel
World News
14:41
South Africa urges the International Court of Justice to take further measures against Israel
0
World News
14:30
Cameron to Gantz: 'No improvement so far' in Gaza and 'this must change'
World News
14:30
Cameron to Gantz: 'No improvement so far' in Gaza and 'this must change'
0
World News
13:59
Germany calls on Israel to immediately retract its approval for construction of West Bank settlements
World News
13:59
Germany calls on Israel to immediately retract its approval for construction of West Bank settlements
0
World News
13:04
US official: Two sailors killed in Houthi attack on the 'True Confidence' ship in the Gulf of Aden
World News
13:04
US official: Two sailors killed in Houthi attack on the 'True Confidence' ship in the Gulf of Aden
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:48
Red Cross worried about South Lebanon hospitals in case of escalations
Lebanon News
10:48
Red Cross worried about South Lebanon hospitals in case of escalations
0
World News
2024-03-04
China hopes for improved relations with US "regardless of the identity" of the next president
World News
2024-03-04
China hopes for improved relations with US "regardless of the identity" of the next president
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
A Path to Long-Term Peace in Southern Lebanon: Insights from Amos Hochstein
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
A Path to Long-Term Peace in Southern Lebanon: Insights from Amos Hochstein
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-05
Lebanese state initiates roadmap to address Syrian refugee crisis: Mechanism unveiled
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-05
Lebanese state initiates roadmap to address Syrian refugee crisis: Mechanism unveiled
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:46
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General emphasizes support for Frangieh, asserts readiness to respond to Israeli actions if Gaza ceasefire excludes southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:46
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General emphasizes support for Frangieh, asserts readiness to respond to Israeli actions if Gaza ceasefire excludes southern Lebanon
2
Press Highlights
00:26
Hochstein offers Lebanon economic incentives, promises swift return after Gaza truce
Press Highlights
00:26
Hochstein offers Lebanon economic incentives, promises swift return after Gaza truce
3
Lebanon News
01:34
Mikati: Hochstein's proposal on the table, cooperating with Berri for stability
Lebanon News
01:34
Mikati: Hochstein's proposal on the table, cooperating with Berri for stability
4
Lebanon News
10:53
Report breaks down the numbers: Insights from Lebanon's 2023 suicide rates
Lebanon News
10:53
Report breaks down the numbers: Insights from Lebanon's 2023 suicide rates
5
Lebanon News
08:22
Lebanon's urgent appeal: Mikati warns against halting UNRWA financing
Lebanon News
08:22
Lebanon's urgent appeal: Mikati warns against halting UNRWA financing
6
Lebanon News
07:23
Geagea: Holding axis of resistance responsible for Lebanon's Presidential vacuum
Lebanon News
07:23
Geagea: Holding axis of resistance responsible for Lebanon's Presidential vacuum
7
Middle East News
05:52
Report of an explosion near a ship off Yemeni coast
Middle East News
05:52
Report of an explosion near a ship off Yemeni coast
8
Press Highlights
01:01
Lebanon's expectation: Hochstein's roadmap for post-ceasefire calm
Press Highlights
01:01
Lebanon's expectation: Hochstein's roadmap for post-ceasefire calm
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More