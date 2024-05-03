President Macron receives Walid Jumblatt, discusses Lebanon's political situation

2024-05-03 | 03:05
President Macron receives Walid Jumblatt, discusses Lebanon&#39;s political situation
2min
President Macron receives Walid Jumblatt, discusses Lebanon's political situation

President Emmanuel Macron of France received the former head of the Progressive Socialist Party Walid Jumblatt at the Élysée Palace in Paris, where they discussed the political situation in Lebanon.

According to a statement from the Élysée, Macron emphasized that France remains fully committed to finding a solution to the crisis that weakens the country through its envoy to Lebanon, Jean-Yves Le Drian, in close cooperation with Lebanese officials and in coordination with international partners.

Macron renewed his call for all Lebanese political parties to take responsibility for resolving the current impasse.

He also affirmed France's full commitment to preventing the risk of escalation due to the rising tensions along the Blue Line between Israel and Lebanon, in accordance with United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, and France's historical adherence to Lebanon's security and stability.

In this context, Macron highlighted France's ongoing support for UNIFIL and its participation in it. He reiterated that France will continue to provide the Lebanese army with the support it needs to ensure Lebanon's stability.

