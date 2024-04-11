US reports downing 11 Houthi drones

The US confirmed on Thursday that it had downed 11 drones belonging to Houthi rebels supported by Iran in Yemen, after the rebels announced targeting Israeli and American ships off the coast of the Gulf of Aden.



The US Central Command said on the "X" platform that its forces downed three drones launched from Houthi-controlled areas on Wednesday, and eight drones later on the same day.



The statement read, "It was determined the UAVs presented an imminent threat to US, coalition, and merchant vessels in the region."



The Houthis stated in a press release that their latest attacks targeted two Israeli ships in addition to two American ships, one of which is military.



The statement added that "the ships were targeted with a number of naval missiles and appropriate drones."



Since November, the Houthis have carried out dozens of missile and drone attacks on ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. The rebels say these attacks are in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.



AFP