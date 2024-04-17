Germany: The Middle East must not slide into an unpredictable situation

2024-04-17 | 08:54
Germany: The Middle East must not slide into an unpredictable situation
Germany: The Middle East must not slide into an unpredictable situation

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said she made it clear during her talks in Israel with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and others that the Middle East should not be allowed to slide into a situation with completely unpredictable outcomes.

She added before leaving Israel on Wednesday to participate in the Group of Seven meeting, "It is now up to everyone to act with wisdom and responsibility." 

She mentioned that the Group of Seven meeting will discuss imposing sanctions on Iran.

Reuters
 

