Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
27
o
Germany: The Middle East must not slide into an unpredictable situation
World News
2024-04-17 | 08:54
Germany: The Middle East must not slide into an unpredictable situation
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said she made it clear during her talks in Israel with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and others that the Middle East should not be allowed to slide into a situation with completely unpredictable outcomes.
She added before leaving Israel on Wednesday to participate in the Group of Seven meeting, "It is now up to everyone to act with wisdom and responsibility."
She mentioned that the Group of Seven meeting will discuss imposing sanctions on Iran.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Germany
Annalena Baerbock
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Next
EU leaders to discuss Iran sanctions after attack on Israel
EU's von der Leyen says Iranian attack on Israel is signal of intent of 'new league of authoritarians'
Previous
Middle East News
08:38
Netanyahu affirms to Foreign Ministers of Britain and Germany: Israel has 'the right to self-defense'
Middle East News
08:38
Netanyahu affirms to Foreign Ministers of Britain and Germany: Israel has 'the right to self-defense'
0
World News
2024-04-15
Germany summons Iranian ambassador after attack on Israel
World News
2024-04-15
Germany summons Iranian ambassador after attack on Israel
0
World News
2024-04-12
Germany-China call: Discussing tension between Israel and Iran
World News
2024-04-12
Germany-China call: Discussing tension between Israel and Iran
0
World News
2024-04-02
Germany demands Israel to conduct 'thorough' investigation into relief workers' death in Gaza
World News
2024-04-02
Germany demands Israel to conduct 'thorough' investigation into relief workers' death in Gaza
World News
11:57
US House of Representatives Speaker says Ukraine, Israel aid bills to be filed Wednesday
World News
11:57
US House of Representatives Speaker says Ukraine, Israel aid bills to be filed Wednesday
0
World News
09:59
EU leaders to discuss Iran sanctions after attack on Israel
World News
09:59
EU leaders to discuss Iran sanctions after attack on Israel
0
World News
08:40
EU's von der Leyen says Iranian attack on Israel is signal of intent of 'new league of authoritarians'
World News
08:40
EU's von der Leyen says Iranian attack on Israel is signal of intent of 'new league of authoritarians'
0
World News
05:19
White House: Washington intends to triple tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum
World News
05:19
White House: Washington intends to triple tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum
Lebanon News
2024-02-09
Hezbollah's Sheikh Nabil Kaouk affirms: Our mission is to protect Lebanon, not reassure Israel
Lebanon News
2024-02-09
Hezbollah's Sheikh Nabil Kaouk affirms: Our mission is to protect Lebanon, not reassure Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-16
AFP source close to Hezbollah: Field Commander in Lebanon killed in an Israeli airstrike
Lebanon News
2024-04-16
AFP source close to Hezbollah: Field Commander in Lebanon killed in an Israeli airstrike
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:15
Foreign workers dominate Lebanese job market
News Bulletin Reports
12:15
Foreign workers dominate Lebanese job market
0
Lebanon News
11:08
Kataeb Party leader pushes for presidential election progress amidst Quintet Committee efforts
Lebanon News
11:08
Kataeb Party leader pushes for presidential election progress amidst Quintet Committee efforts
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
Middle East News
14:22
Israeli army detects missile launches from Lebanon
Middle East News
14:22
Israeli army detects missile launches from Lebanon
2
Middle East News
15:58
Israeli army says targeted Radwan Force's Missile Unit Commander
Middle East News
15:58
Israeli army says targeted Radwan Force's Missile Unit Commander
3
Lebanon News
14:31
Middle East Airlines cancels flights to Dubai due to weather conditions - statement
Lebanon News
14:31
Middle East Airlines cancels flights to Dubai due to weather conditions - statement
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:15
Foreign workers dominate Lebanese job market
News Bulletin Reports
12:15
Foreign workers dominate Lebanese job market
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Iranian attack: Israel finalizes response plan
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Iranian attack: Israel finalizes response plan
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Iranian weapons: Missiles and drones used in the attack on Israel
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Iranian weapons: Missiles and drones used in the attack on Israel
7
Middle East News
04:32
Britain: Israel decides to respond to Iranian attack
Middle East News
04:32
Britain: Israel decides to respond to Iranian attack
8
World News
15:04
Qatar Embassy responds to Congressman Hoyer's 'threat' to 'reevaluate' US-Qatar relationship
World News
15:04
Qatar Embassy responds to Congressman Hoyer's 'threat' to 'reevaluate' US-Qatar relationship
