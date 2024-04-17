EU's von der Leyen says Iranian attack on Israel is signal of intent of 'new league of authoritarians'

2024-04-17 | 08:40
0min
EU's von der Leyen says Iranian attack on Israel is signal of intent of 'new league of authoritarians'

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that Iran's attack on Israel was the latest signal of intent of a "new league of authoritarians", mentioning Russia and North Korea as well.

Speaking at a defence and security conference in Brussels, she added that this league is working to tear up international rules-based order and to stretch democracies to a breaking point.

Reuters
 

