Germany-China call: Discussing tension between Israel and Iran

World News
2024-04-12 | 04:11
High views



German officials said on Friday that there was a call between Germany and China regarding the tension between Israel and Iran and that Beijing has influence in this regard.

This came as officials announced that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit China in the coming days, where he will address concerns regarding Beijing's support for Moscow as well as China's surplus production capacity.

Reuters

World News

Germany

China

Conflict

Israel

Iran

