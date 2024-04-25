US Central Command responds to maritime 'threat' in Yemen: Latest update

April 24 Red Sea Update



At 11:51 a.m. (Sanaa time) on April 24, a coalition vessel successfully engaged one anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM) launched from Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist-controlled areas in Yemen over the Gulf of Aden. The ASBM was likely targeting the MV… pic.twitter.com/MppinZTpTi — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 24, 2024

On Wednesday, a coalition vessel engaged one anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM) launched from Iranian-backed Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen over the Gulf of Aden, reported the US Central Command (CENTCOM)."The ASBM was likely targeting the MV Yorktown, a US-flagged, owned, and operated vessel with 18 US and four Greek crew members. There were no injuries or damage reported by US, coalition, or commercial ships," it said.Later, the US Central Command also destroyed four airborne unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) over Houthi-controlled areas."It was determined that the ASBM and UAVs presented an imminent threat to US, coalition, and merchant vessels in the region," it added.