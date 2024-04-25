US Central Command responds to maritime 'threat' in Yemen: Latest update

World News
2024-04-25 | 00:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US Central Command responds to maritime &#39;threat&#39; in Yemen: Latest update
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
US Central Command responds to maritime 'threat' in Yemen: Latest update

On Wednesday, a coalition vessel engaged one anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM) launched from Iranian-backed Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen over the Gulf of Aden, reported the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

"The ASBM was likely targeting the MV Yorktown, a US-flagged, owned, and operated vessel with 18 US and four Greek crew members. There were no injuries or damage reported by US, coalition, or commercial ships," it said.

Later, the US Central Command also destroyed four airborne unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) over Houthi-controlled areas.

"It was determined that the ASBM and UAVs presented an imminent threat to US, coalition, and merchant vessels in the region," it added.

 

World News

US

ASBM

Iran

Houthi

Yemen

Gulf Of Aden

Central Command

UAV

LBCI Next
US House Speaker Mike Johnson 'heckled' and 'booed' at Columbia University
The US sent long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-15

US Central Command destroys more than 80 drones launched from Iran and Yemen to attack Israel

LBCI
World News
2024-02-26

US Central Command: Houthi missile attack on US-flagged ship in Gulf of Aden

LBCI
World News
2024-02-16

US Central Command: Houthi missile launched at Gulf of Aden

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-15

US Central Command conducts successful strikes against Houthi threats in Yemen

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:17

Australian police charge five teenagers in Sydney cleric's stabbing

LBCI
World News
01:54

The US sends officials to Niger to discuss withdrawal of troops

LBCI
World News
01:30

Antony Blinken urges fair treatment of American companies during China visit

LBCI
World News
01:07

Biden backs free speech in universities amid Gaza war protests

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:06

Ambassador Alaa Moussa's analysis on LBCI: Separating Gaza events from Lebanon's presidential file - interview highlights

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-17

From darkness to resurgence: Beirut's iconic nightlife comes back to life

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-29

Israeli strike hits Hezbollah truck near Lebanese-Syrian border, kills at least one fighter

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-27

Calm shattered: Israeli attack kills seven paramedics in Habbariyeh - Here are the details

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:38

Military operation underway in South Lebanon, claims Israeli Defense Minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:28

Israeli Defense Minister claims: Half of Hezbollah's leaders in southern Lebanon killed

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Israeli army strikes 40 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Investigation insights: Here are the key suspects involved in Pascal Sleiman's case

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:57

US Asst. Sec. Barbara Leaf highlights acute escalation risks and prospects for de-escalation in Lebanon-Israel conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

Middle East Airlines to resume Paris flight despite strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:06

Ambassador Alaa Moussa's analysis on LBCI: Separating Gaza events from Lebanon's presidential file - interview highlights

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:30

Israeli army awaits 'green light' from Netanyahu to invade Rafah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More