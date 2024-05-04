News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Indian FM rejects Biden's 'xenophobia' comment
World News
2024-05-04 | 02:25
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Indian FM rejects Biden's 'xenophobia' comment
Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar rejected US President Joe Biden's comment that "xenophobia" was hobbling the South Asian nation's economic growth, The Economic Times reported on Saturday.
Jaishankar said at a round table hosted by the newspaper on Friday that India's economy "is not faltering" and that it has historically been a society that is very open.
"That's why we have the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act), which is to open up doors for people who are in trouble ... I think we should be open to people who have the need to come to India, who have a claim to come to India," Jaishankar said, referring to a recent law that allows immigrants who have fled persecution from neighboring countries to become citizens.
Earlier this week, Biden had said "xenophobia" in China, Japan, and India was holding back growth in the respective economies as he argued migration has been good for the US economy.
"One of the reasons why our economy's growing is because of you and many others. Why? Because we welcome immigrants," Biden said at a fundraising event for his 2024 re-election campaign and marking the start of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.
Reuters
World News
India
Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
United States
Joe Biden
Xenophobia
Asia
Economy
Next
Bodies found in Mexico where tourists went missing
Floods in Indonesia's Sulawesi kill 14
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-19
Ukraine conflict: A boost to the US economy - How the United States benefits from military aid
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-19
Ukraine conflict: A boost to the US economy - How the United States benefits from military aid
0
World News
00:14
Canada charges three with murder of Sikh leader Nijjar, probes India link
World News
00:14
Canada charges three with murder of Sikh leader Nijjar, probes India link
0
World News
2024-04-30
Russia says United States is being hypocritical over ICC and Israel
World News
2024-04-30
Russia says United States is being hypocritical over ICC and Israel
0
Middle East News
2024-04-30
Yemen's Houthis attack four ships in Indian Ocean, Red Sea
Middle East News
2024-04-30
Yemen's Houthis attack four ships in Indian Ocean, Red Sea
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:54
Russia shoots down four US-made long range missiles over Crimea
World News
04:54
Russia shoots down four US-made long range missiles over Crimea
0
World News
04:30
Russian suspected cybercrime kingpin pleads guilty in US
World News
04:30
Russian suspected cybercrime kingpin pleads guilty in US
0
World News
03:04
Bodies found in Mexico where tourists went missing
World News
03:04
Bodies found in Mexico where tourists went missing
0
World News
01:45
Floods in Indonesia's Sulawesi kill 14
World News
01:45
Floods in Indonesia's Sulawesi kill 14
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-07
Cyprus-Lebanon relations tested: Illegal migration crisis experienced in both countries
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-07
Cyprus-Lebanon relations tested: Illegal migration crisis experienced in both countries
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:24
Hamas negotiators arrive in Egypt for Gaza truce talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:24
Hamas negotiators arrive in Egypt for Gaza truce talks
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-28
Controversy at Eurovision: Israel's Song "October Rain" Faces Political Scrutiny
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-28
Controversy at Eurovision: Israel's Song "October Rain" Faces Political Scrutiny
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-11
Lebanese Film Committee finds no grounds to ban "Barbie" film
Variety and Tech
2023-08-11
Lebanese Film Committee finds no grounds to ban "Barbie" film
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:56
Blinken: The sole obstacle to Gaza ceasefire is Hamas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:56
Blinken: The sole obstacle to Gaza ceasefire is Hamas
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
Aid for Lebanon: EU announces one billion euro aid package for Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
Aid for Lebanon: EU announces one billion euro aid package for Lebanon
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Normalization agreement nears: Will Saudi-Israeli normalization materialize soon?
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Normalization agreement nears: Will Saudi-Israeli normalization materialize soon?
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:51
Britain sanctions Israeli groups and individuals for violence in West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:51
Britain sanctions Israeli groups and individuals for violence in West Bank
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:39
Egyptian sources: CIA director in Cairo for meetings on Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:39
Egyptian sources: CIA director in Cairo for meetings on Gaza war
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Prisoner deal hangs in balance: Israeli Cabinet deliberates next steps as anticipation builds for Hamas response
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Prisoner deal hangs in balance: Israeli Cabinet deliberates next steps as anticipation builds for Hamas response
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Worldwide protests: University campuses echo with support for Palestine
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Worldwide protests: University campuses echo with support for Palestine
8
Lebanon News
05:43
Salem Zahran on LBCI deciphers the French paper and its ramifications
Lebanon News
05:43
Salem Zahran on LBCI deciphers the French paper and its ramifications
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More