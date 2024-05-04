Floods in Indonesia's Sulawesi kill 14

2024-05-04 | 01:45
Floods in Indonesia&#39;s Sulawesi kill 14
Floods in Indonesia's Sulawesi kill 14

Floods and landslides triggered by heavy rain have killed 14 people in South Sulawesi, while 115 people were evacuated, the country's disaster management agency said on Saturday.

The early morning floods in Luwuk Regency affected more than 1,300 families and damaged more than 1,800 houses, though water leves have since started to recede in some areas, the agency said.

Reuters

