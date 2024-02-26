News
US Central Command: Houthi missile attack on US-flagged ship in Gulf of Aden
World News
2024-02-26 | 01:37
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US Central Command: Houthi missile attack on US-flagged ship in Gulf of Aden
The US Central Command announced that the Houthi group in Yemen launched an anti-ship ballistic missile, likely targeting the MV Ever Given in the Gulf of Aden on February 24th.
The command confirmed, in a post on its website, that the missile did not hit the ship, which is an American chemical/oil tanker flying the flag of the United States, and it fell into the water without causing any damage or injuries.
Earlier, the Houthi group had announced that it targeted the tanker while continuing to attack maritime navigation lines in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.
The US Central Command also stated that the US military shot down two single-direction attack drones over the southern Red Sea yesterday as a defensive measure.
World News
US Central Commend
Houthis
Attack
Ship
Ballistic Missile
Gulf of Aden
