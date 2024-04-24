The US sent long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine

The United States announced on Wednesday that it has sent long-range "ATACMS" missiles to Ukraine "during this month," even before the US Congress approved a new aid package for Kyiv on Tuesday.



The spokesperson for the US State Department, Vedant Patel, said that this shipment was sent "at the direct request" of President Joe Biden in February, adding that the missiles, which were part of the latest aid package sent to Kyiv on March 12, "arrived in Ukraine during this month."



AFP