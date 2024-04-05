Kremlin condemns Macron's 'false' accusations of Moscow targeting Olympic Games

2024-04-05 | 06:49
Kremlin condemns Macron&#39;s &#39;false&#39; accusations of Moscow targeting Olympic Games
Kremlin condemns Macron's 'false' accusations of Moscow targeting Olympic Games

The Kremlin condemned on Friday French President Emmanuel Macron's "false" accusations regarding Moscow's targeting of the Paris Olympic Games through a media disinformation campaign.

Macron announced on Thursday that he was certain Russia was targeting the organization of the Olympic Games, particularly "media-wise," to demonstrate France's unpreparedness to host the event.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, "These are completely unfounded accusations."

He added, "Such behavior is absolutely unacceptable," accusing the West of making accusations "unsupported by any sufficient evidence."

The West regularly accuses Russia of conducting disinformation campaigns and attempting to sow discord, especially through social media platforms.

In recent months, Paris has also accused Russia of attempting to manipulate public opinion regarding the war in Ukraine by flooding social media and Kremlin-friendly media outlets with narratives attempting to justify its actions.

AFP

