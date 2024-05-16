On LBCI, Samy Gemayel criticizes parliament session, emphasizes Hezbollah's role in displacement crisis - Interview highlights

2024-05-16 | 13:59
On LBCI, Samy Gemayel criticizes parliament session, emphasizes Hezbollah&#39;s role in displacement crisis - Interview highlights
3min
On LBCI, Samy Gemayel criticizes parliament session, emphasizes Hezbollah's role in displacement crisis - Interview highlights

Leader of the Kataeb Party, MP Samy Gemayel, said that the recent Parliament session and its resulting recommendations were essentially meaningless. He stated that their attendance was aimed at shedding light on the true nature of the problem. 

Gemayel emphasized that Hezbollah's actions are hindering all proposed solutions to the displacement crisis, with the intent of pressuring the lifting of the siege on Bashar al-Assad.

He added, ''The solutions to the Syrian displacement crisis are evident through law enforcement, a prerogative forbidden to the Prime Minister.''

On LBCI's "Jadal" talk show, the MP mentioned: ''Having a president for the republic is key to the functioning of all institutions, and there is an agreement for matters to be managed by Berri and Mikati without a president, which violates the constitution and is politically motivated.''

"We didn't attend the meeting to draft the recommendations discussed in yesterday's parliamentary session because we weren't invited. It seems that decisions are being made for all Lebanese people without our understanding or involvement," Gemayel said.
 
He further added ''Bashar al-Assad does not want the return of the displaced to their country, and the Lebanese government is complicit with him. Lebanon has the right to repatriate them, and Assad must receive them.''

Gemayel explained that Hezbollah exerts control over unauthorized border crossings, yet there lacks the determination to secure the borders with Syria, despite its feasibility and the army's capability to do so.

''Our nation and its decision-making processes are under the influence of Hezbollah, necessitating a unified front to confront this reality,'' he said.

The MP expressed: ''Any Lebanese commitment to keep the refugees is a major betrayal, and the session dedicated to the European initiative was purely theatrical, and we did not reach any result.''
 
He also mentioned: ''We, along with opposition parties, are ready to provide hundreds of buses to transport illegal Syrian refugees to the Lebanese border.''
 
 

