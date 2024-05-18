Zelenskyy to AFP: Ukraine has only quarter of the air defense systems it needs

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an exclusive interview with Agence France-Presse on Friday that Ukraine has only a quarter of the air defense systems it needs. He added that Kyiv also requires 120 to 130 F-16 fighter jets to counter Russian air power.



"Today, we have 25 percent of what we need to defend Ukraine; I'm talking about air defense systems," Zelenskyy explained, specifically highlighting the American Patriot systems. He noted that his country needs "120 to 130" F-16 or other modern fighter jets "to ensure Russia does not have air superiority."



"Can we get three (billion) to acquire two (Patriot) systems for the Kharkiv region, so bombs won't fall on our soldiers' heads?" he asked.



Regarding the F-16 fighter jets, some of which are expected to arrive in Ukraine this summer once pilot training is complete, Zelenskyy is calling for more of these aircraft, especially as Ukraine aims to regain control of its airspace this year.



The requested 120 to 130 aircraft are "to defend our skies against 300 aircraft, which is the number of planes Russia is using in Ukraine," the Ukrainian president stated.



Zelenskyy emphasized, "We need this fleet of F-16s to achieve parity."



AFP