Parliamentary recommendations: Lebanon's response to the Syrian refugee crisis

News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-16 | 12:30
High views
2min
Parliamentary recommendations: Lebanon's response to the Syrian refugee crisis

Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

In a recent parliamentary session, the Parliament urged the caretaker government to address the Syrian refugee crisis by implementing Lebanese laws and international agreements, especially the 2003 Agreement.

While there is widespread political consensus on tackling the existential threat posed by Syrian displacement, the parliamentary recommendations, although significant, are not legally binding on the government unless issued as part of legislation.

Despite assertions to the contrary by the Parliamentary Speaker, the internal rules of the Parliament and the constitution do not stipulate any measures regarding the enforceability of parliamentary recommendations on the government.

However, to leverage the current consensus, informed sources revealed that Prime Minister Najib Mikati's request was met by convening a session for two purposes:

Firstly, to present a unified Lebanese stance and convey a collective message from the Parliament to accredited ambassadors in Lebanon and all countries preventing the return of refugees. The message warns the government that the current situation of the refugee crisis cannot continue and that the Parliament stands behind it in the face of any international pressure to prevent refugee return.

Secondly, to remind the Prime Minister and ministers of all applicable laws and agreements that must be implemented, with no authority having the power to prevent their enforcement.

The deportation of illegal Syrian immigrants, closure of illegal institutions, seizure of unregistered vehicles, coordination with Syria to secure borders, and communication between the two governments are among the measures recommended by the Parliament.

The parliamentary action marks an initial step towards ending the illegal Syrian presence in Lebanon. 

However, it remains insufficient as long as the Parliament does not threaten government accountability if laws, at least those recommended by Parliament, are not enforced.

