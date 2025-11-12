Activity along the Blue Line: UNIFIL reports Israeli violations

Lebanon News
12-11-2025 | 07:28
High views
Activity along the Blue Line: UNIFIL reports Israeli violations
0min
Activity along the Blue Line: UNIFIL reports Israeli violations

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) announced that it continues to monitor and document ground and air violations along the Blue Line between Lebanon and Israel. 

Over the past two days, the force reported observing more than 88 Israeli vehicles, including Merkava tanks, within its area of operations, along with flights by military aircraft and drones over U.N. positions.

UNIFIL also reported discovering rockets and two tunnels near the town of Chihine, as well as two anti-tank mines near Rmeish. All findings have been referred to the Lebanese army for proper handling.

Lebanon News

United Nations

UNIFIL

Blue Line

Lebanon

Israel

President Aoun: Parliamentary elections will be held on time; Army doing a tremendous job in the south
Ceasefire committee convenes as Lebanon flags Israeli violations
