Activity along the Blue Line: UNIFIL reports Israeli violations

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) announced that it continues to monitor and document ground and air violations along the Blue Line between Lebanon and Israel.



Over the past two days, the force reported observing more than 88 Israeli vehicles, including Merkava tanks, within its area of operations, along with flights by military aircraft and drones over U.N. positions.



UNIFIL also reported discovering rockets and two tunnels near the town of Chihine, as well as two anti-tank mines near Rmeish. All findings have been referred to the Lebanese army for proper handling.