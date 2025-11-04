President Aoun to Dutch Defense Minister: Lebanon’s stability serves Europe’s interests

President Joseph Aoun affirmed to Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans that “Lebanon’s stability serves Europe’s interests,” stressing “the need for Israel to abide by the agreement reached in November 2024, especially since Lebanon has fulfilled all its commitments and remains committed despite ongoing Israeli violations.”



Aoun also discussed domestic affairs, developments in South Lebanon, and regional updates with former U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs and former U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon David Hale.