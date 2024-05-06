Brussels and Paris urge Beijing to 'use its influence' on Moscow to stop Ukraine war

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday, after a meeting in Paris with the French and Chinese presidents, that the European Union and Paris are relying on China to 'use all its influence on Russia' to stop the war in Ukraine.



Von der Leyen indicated that she and Macron urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to make "greater efforts to limit the delivery of dual-use goods to Russia"—goods that can be used for both civilian and military purposes and ''end up on the battlefield'' in Ukraine.



AFP